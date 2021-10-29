SII acquires ANANKEI in Belgium

ANANKEI BV is an IT consulting company with a human touch, specialized in Infrastructure and Telecom and which has been supporting the digital transformation of Belgian companies for more than 15 years. Its client portfolio consists of around fifteen major international clients, mainly in the Telecom, Banking, Finance and Insurance and Utilities sectors.

ANANKEI BV had a turnover of nearly €8 million in 2020 with a staff of 100 employees.

With this acquisition, the SII Group expands its service offering in Belgium in strategic sectors and strengthens its proximity to a number of major clients.The acquisition of 100% of the shares of the company ANANKEI BV was fully settled in cash and the activities will be consolidated in the books of Group SII as of November 1, 2021.

This operation fits into the framework of the SII Group's international development strategy.



Buyer's financial adviser: Jacques PAQUIN - MEP Conseil