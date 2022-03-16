Log in
SII : pursue and strengthen its collaboration with Airbus
PU
02/14SII : Platinum Partner of Thales
PU
02/10SII : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
SII : pursue and strengthen its collaboration with Airbus

03/16/2022 | 09:28am EDT
SII Group has been awarded as Airbus Preferred and Strategic Supplier across Engineering & Manufacturing Engineering and Customer Services Engineering functions.

This is an excellent news that heralds a new stage in our relationship with Airbus.

As an historical referenced partner of Airbus, SII Group is continually building on its strengths to be Airbus ever-stronger partner. SII Group delivers high value-added engineering solutions to all Airbus' divisions and affiliates.

SII Group has now the opportunity to pursue its development in Engineering and transform and accelerate its Manufacturing Engineering capabilities for Airbus together with Airtificial, its preferred and targeted partner. Airtificial provides a complementary footprint to SII in terms of Manufacturing Engineering capabilities and geographical location.

We are ready to turn on our pragmatic transnational development plan with all Airbus' divisions and countries, and thus continue to support Airbus in its upcoming challenges.

While always valuing our agile and committed mindset, we undertake to reinforce and ensure sustainable efficiency and performance.
Thank you Airbus for your continued trust in SII Teams and all our congratulations to SII teams involved in Airbus' activities.

Laetitia BOUTEILLER, acting as Airbus Global Account Manager

SII & Airtificial, same DNA, growth dynamic and complementary vision.

The companies SII Group and Airtificial (as a tier 2) decided to combine their skills and service proposals by setting up a partnership agreement in order to reach SII diversification strategy on Manufacturing Engineering and thus respond to Airbus stakes.

Airtificial is now the strategic and long-term service provider of SII Group dedicated to bring Manufacturing Engineering capabilities and complement SII Group capabilities at Airbus.

About SII Group

Founded in 1979, the SII Group is a digital services company with an international dimension with a wide geographic coverage with 100 locations spread over 4 continents.

Our hybrid positioning around Technology Consulting and Digital Services, allows us to support large groups from all economic sectors, in the integration of new technologies and innovation management methods.
Our mission: to develop information systems and contribute to the design and development of future products or services for our customers!

As a committed and innovative player, our decentralized organization model is based on empowerment and the enthusiasm for an entrepreneurial spirit. This gives proximity and responsiveness to our customers. It also provides a fulfilling framework for our people to enhance their skills and develop their careers.

We believe our profession is a "world changer" where the heroes are the engineers. We live this belief through our #fungineer movement, and also the proud recipient of the Great Place to Work accolade.
In the context of deep business transformation, our ambition and commitment is for a sustainable digital world.

About Airtificial

Airtificial is a global leader in innovative design and manufacturing technology solutions for the automotive, aerospace, infrastructure industries and other industrial sectors. Its expertise is contributing to the sustainable development of the industry, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as robotics and Artificial Intelligence to achieve optimum results. Listed in the Spanish Stock Market, with operating presence in 14 countries along Europe, America and Asia.

Disclaimer

SII SA published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 13:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
