General Announcement::Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
06/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
May 2022
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.
Date Submitted:
02
June 2022
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital ✔Not applicable
Add remarks
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
+
Stock code
00807
Description
Ordinary shares
Add multi-counter stock code
Balance at close of preceding month
2,575,665,726
Increase / decrease (-)
Balance at close of the month
2,575,665,726
Add remarks
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) ✔
Not applicable
Add remarks
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
✔ Not applicable
Add remarks
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) ✔Not applicable Add remarks
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) ✔Not applicable Add remarks
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share ✔Not applicable Add remarks
FF301
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) ✔Not applicable
Add remarks
FF301
V. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III and IV which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A, it has been duly authorised by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Submitted by:
Submitted by:
Man Yun Wah
Title:
Company Secretary
(Director, Secretary or other Duly Authorised Officer)
Notes
1.SEHK refers to Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
