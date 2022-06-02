Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHK   SG1BI7000000

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

(BHK)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  06/02 05:04:14 am EDT
0.2100 SGD   +2.44%
10:12aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
05/26SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. Appoints Yang as the Executive Director
CI
05/25GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

06/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

May 2022

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

Date Submitted:

02

June 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital Not applicable

Add remarks

Page 1 of 12

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

+

Stock code

00807

Description

Ordinary shares

Add multi-counter stock code

Balance at close of preceding month

2,575,665,726

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

2,575,665,726

Add remarks

Page 2 of 12

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Not applicable

Add remarks

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Not applicable

Add remarks

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) Not applicable Add remarks

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable Add remarks

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable Add remarks

Page 3 of 12

v 1.0.1

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Add remarks

Page 4 of 12

v 1.0.1

FF301

V. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III and IV which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under Main Board Rule 13.25A / GEM Rule 17.27A, it has been duly authorised by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  1. all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
  2. all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
  3. all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
  4. all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
  5. all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
  6. all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
  7. completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
  8. the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Add remarks

Submitted by:

Man Yun Wah

Title:

Company Secretary

(Director, Secretary or other Duly Authorised Officer)

Notes

1.SEHK refers to Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Page 5 of 12

v 1.0.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.
10:12aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
05/26SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. Appoints Yang as the Executive Director
CI
05/25GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions
PU
05/25SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
05/19SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16SIIC Environment Clocks Higher Profit in Q1
MT
05/16SIIC Environment's Attributable Profit Jumps 10% in Q1
MT
05/13SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
04/29SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. Approves Final Dividend
CI
03/07GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Payment Of Interest In Respect Of The First Tranche Corporate Bond..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 575 M 1 146 M 1 146 M
Net income 2022 154 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 541 M 394 M 394 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jian Wei Yang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cong Liang Tang Chief Financial Officer
Jun Zhou Non-Executive Chairman
Feng Qin Research & Development
Anyuan Yang General Manager-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.-16.33%384
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-19.56%27 612
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED0.20%8 273
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-11.08%4 092
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-14.52%3 345
SJW GROUP-15.19%1 877