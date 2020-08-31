Log in
SIIC Environment : CESSATION OF DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER

08/31/2020 | 06:25am EDT

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

上海實業環境控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 807)

(Singapore stock code: BHK)

CESSATION OF DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that Ms. Cai Huijing ("Ms. Cai") has ceased to act as the deputy general manager of the Company with effect from 31 August 2020 as she would like to pursue other career developments.

Mr. Tang Congliang, the chief financial officer of the Company, will take over Mr. Cai's responsibilities, including but not limited to the Group's administration, investor relations, international investment and assisting the chief executive officer of the Company. The Company would continue to find a suitable candidate to strengthen the management team.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Cai for her valuable contribution to the Company during her tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.

Mr. Xu Xiaobing

Executive Director

Hong Kong and Singapore, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Chairman is Mr. Zhou Jun; the executive Directors are Mr. Feng Jun, Mr. Xu Xiaobing, Mr. Yang Jianwei, Mr. Huang Hanguang and Mr. Zhao Youmin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr. An Hongjun and Mr. Zhong Ming.

  • For identification purpose only

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 10:24:06 UTC
