SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.    BHK   SG1BI7000000

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

(BHK)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SIIC Environment : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Cessation of Deputy General Manager

08/31/2020 | 06:20am EDT

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

上海實業環境控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 807)

(Singapore stock code: BHK)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Cessation of Deputy General Manager

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the following announcement which has been published by SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD. (the "Company") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 31 August 2020.

By Order of the Board

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

Mr. Xu Xiaobing

Executive Director

Hong Kong and Singapore, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Chairman is Mr. Zhou Jun; the executive Directors are Mr. Feng Jun, Mr. Xu Xiaobing, Mr. Yang Jianwei, Mr. Huang Hanguang and Mr. Zhao Youmin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr. An Hongjun and Mr. Zhong Ming.

  • For identification purpose only

2020/8/31

Change - Announcement of Cessation::Cessation of Deputy General Manager

CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION::CESSATION OF DEPUTY GENERAL MANAGER

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD. - SG1BI7000000 - BHK

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date &Time of Broadcast

31-Aug-2020 18:08:13

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Cessation of Deputy General Manager

Announcement Reference

SG200831OTHRNSGN

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Xu Xiaobing

Designation

Executive Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Cessation of Deputy General Manager

Additional Details

Name Of Person

Cai Huijing

Age

36

Is effective date of cessation known?

Yes

If yes, please provide the date

31/08/2020

2020/8/31

Change - Announcement of Cessation::Cessation of Deputy General Manager

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation

Due to personal reason.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its nancial reporting?

No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Date of Appointment to current position

16/11/2018

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?

Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)

2

Number of cessations of appointments speci ed in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months

1

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)

Deputy General Manager

Role and responsibilities

Responsible for the Group's administration, investor relations and international investment, assisting the Chief Executive Of cer.

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries

Nil

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?

Yes

Shareholding Details

483,700 shares

Past (for the last 5 years)

Nil

Present

Shanghai Pucheng Thermal Power Energy Co., Ltd.

Nanfang Water Co., Ltd.

SIIC Environment Holdings (Weifang) Co., Ltd.

SIIC Environment Tech (Hong Kong) Limited

SIIC Yangtze Delta Environmental Resources (Hong Kong) Limited

Shanghai Yangtze River Delta Water Environment Investment Fund Limited

Shanghai SIIC Baojin'gang Environmental Resources Technology Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 10:19:05 UTC
