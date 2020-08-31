SIIC Environment : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Cessation of Deputy General Manager

The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

上海實業環境控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 807)

(Singapore stock code: BHK)

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

Cessation of Deputy General Manager

This overseas regulatory announcement is issued pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Please refer to the following announcement which has been published by SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD. (the "Company") on the website of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 31 August 2020.

By Order of the Board

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

Mr. Xu Xiaobing

Executive Director

Hong Kong and Singapore, 31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Chairman is Mr. Zhou Jun; the executive Directors are Mr. Feng Jun, Mr. Xu Xiaobing, Mr. Yang Jianwei, Mr. Huang Hanguang and Mr. Zhao Youmin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr. An Hongjun and Mr. Zhong Ming.