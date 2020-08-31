SIIC Environment : Overseas Regulatory Announcement Cessation of Deputy General Manager

|
2020/8/31
Change - Announcement of Cessation::Cessation of Deputy General Manager
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
Due to personal reason.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its nancial reporting?
No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Date of Appointment to current position
16/11/2018
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
2
Number of cessations of appointments speci ed in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
1
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
Deputy General Manager
Role and responsibilities
Responsible for the Group's administration, investor relations and international investment, assisting the Chief Executive Of cer.
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
Nil
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
Yes
Shareholding Details
483,700 shares
Past (for the last 5 years)
Nil
Present
Shanghai Pucheng Thermal Power Energy Co., Ltd.
Nanfang Water Co., Ltd.
SIIC Environment Holdings (Weifang) Co., Ltd.
SIIC Environment Tech (Hong Kong) Limited
SIIC Yangtze Delta Environmental Resources (Hong Kong) Limited
Shanghai Yangtze River Delta Water Environment Investment Fund Limited
Shanghai SIIC Baojin'gang Environmental Resources Technology Co., Ltd.