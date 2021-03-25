SIIC Environment : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PROXY FORM

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

4. This Proxy Form is not valid for use by CPF and SRS Investors and shall be ineffective for all intents and purposes if used or purported to be used by them.

3. An investor who holds shares under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme ("CPF Investor") and/or the Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS Investor") (as may be applicable) and wishes to vote, should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks and/or SRS Operators to submit their votes to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy, at least 7 working days before the Meeting.

2. Alternative arrangements relating to the attendance of the Meeting through electronic means, as well as conduct of the Meeting and relevant guidance with full details are set out in the accompanying Company's announcement dated 25 March 2021, which can be accessed via the Company's website http://www.siicenv.com , on SGX website at: https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements and on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk .

1. The Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") is being convened by electronic means pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Order 2020) for Singapore Shareholders and convened physically in Hong Kong for Hong Kong Shareholders. The Notice of Annual General Meeting will be despatched to members and made available on the Company's website at the URL http://www.siicenv.com , on the SGX website at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements and on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at the URL www.hkexnews.hk . Due to the current COVID-19 Meeting Order, Singapore Shareholders will not be allowed to attend 2021 AGM physically. Singapore Shareholders (including Relevant Intermediary*) must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy to vote on his/her/it behalf at the Meeting if such member wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the Meeting.

as my/our proxy/proxies to attend, speak and vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be convened and held at Tactic Room II, 24/F, Admiralty Centre I, 18 Harcourt Road, Admiralty, Hong Kong (for Hong Kong Shareholders) and by way of electronic means (for Singapore Shareholders) on Friday, 30 April 2021 at 10.00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof. I/We* direct my/our* proxy to vote for or against, or to abstain from voting the Resolutions proposed at the Meeting as indicated hereunder. If no specific direction as to voting is given or in the event of any other matter arising at the Meeting and at any adjournment thereof, the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid. In terms of proxy voting, the shareholder/shareholders must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting to act as proxy and direct the vote at the Meeting.

Ordinary Business

9 To re-appoint Messrs Deloitte & Touche LLP as Auditors and to authorise the Board of Directors of the Company to fix their remuneration

8 To approve Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang's continued appointment as an Independent Non-Executive Director by shareholders (excluding the Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and their respective associates)

Special Business

Notes:

Due to the fast-evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore and Hong Kong, the Company may be required to change its Meeting arrangements at short notice. The Company is taking the relevant steps in accordance with Part 4 of the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 and other applicable laws and rules in Hong Kong and Singapore.

1. Please insert the total number of Shares held by you. If you have Shares entered against your name in the Depository Register (as defined in Section 81SF of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore), you should insert that number of Shares. If you have Shares registered in your name in the Register of Members, you should insert that number of Shares. If you have Shares entered against your name in the Depository Register and Shares registered in your name in the Register of Members, you should insert the aggregate number of Shares entered against your name in the Depository Register and registered in your name in the Register of Members. If no number is inserted, the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies shall be deemed to relate to all the Shares held by you.

2. A Hong Kong member of the Company (other than a Relevant Intermediary*), entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or two proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

3. Where a Hong Kong member (other than a Relevant Intermediary*) appoints two proxies, the appointments shall be invalid unless he/she specifies the proportion of his/her shareholding (expressed as a percentage of the whole) to be represented by each proxy.

4. In light of the current COVID-19 measures in Singapore, Singapore Shareholders will not be allowed to attend the Meeting in person. Singapore Shareholders (including a Relevant Intermediary*) must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy to vote on his/her/its behalf at the Meeting if such member wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the Meeting.

5. The instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy must be submitted to the Company in the following manner: (a)if submitted by post, be lodged at the Company's registered office in Singapore at One Temasek Avenue, #37-02 Millenia Tower, Singapore 039192 (for Singapore Shareholders) or at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for Hong Kong Shareholders); or (b) if submitted electronically, be submitted via email to the following email address:agm2021@siicenv.com. in either case by no later than 10.00 a.m. on 27 April 2021, being 72 hours before the time appointed for the Meeting. A member who wishes to submit an instrument of proxy must first download and/or complete and sign the proxy form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above. In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may make it difficult for members to submit completed proxy forms by post, members are strongly encouraged to submit completed proxy forms electronically via email.

6. To ascertain the members' entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting, the register of members will be closed from Monday, 26 April 2021 to Friday, 30 April 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares can be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the meeting, all transfers of shares, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, must be lodged with the Company's principal share registrar in Singapore, In.Corp Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. (formerly known as RHT Corporate Advisory Pte Ltd.), at 30 Cecil Street #19-08 Prudential Tower Singapore 049712, (for Singapore Shareholders) no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 23 April 2021, or with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, (for Hong Kong Shareholders) no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 23 April 2021. Further announcement(s) regarding the closure of register of members of the Company for ascertaining shareholder's entitlement to the proposed final dividend will be made by the Company in due course.

7. The instrument appointing Chairman of the Meeting as proxy must be under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the instrument appointing Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its seal or signed on its behalf by an attorney duly authorised in writing or by an authorised officer of the corporation. Where the instrument appointing Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is executed by an attorney on behalf of the appointor, the letter or power of attorney or a duly certified copy thereof must, if the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is submitted by post, be lodged with the instrument of proxy, or if the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is submitted electronically via email, be emailed with the instrument of proxy, failing which the instrument may be treated as invalid.

8. Where a member (whether individual or corporate) appoints the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy, he/she/it must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting, in respect of a resolution in the form of proxy, failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.

9. A corporation which is a member may authorize by resolution of its directors or other governing body such person as it thinks fit to act as its representative at the Meeting, in accordance with Section 179 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of the Laws of the Republic of Singapore, and the person so authorised shall upon production of a copy of such resolution certified by a director of the corporation to be a true copy, be entitled to exercise the powers on behalf of the corporation so represented as the corporation could exercise in person if it were an individual.