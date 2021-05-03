Log in
    BHK   SG1BI7000000

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

(BHK)
  Report
SIIC Environment : CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

05/03/2021 | 07:37am EDT
The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX"), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "SEHK") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

上海實業環境控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 807)

(Singapore stock code: BHK)

CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that Mr. Feng Jun ("Mr. Feng")

has resigned as an Executive Director, the chairman of the Risk and Investment Management Committee of the Company (the "RIMC") and a member of the Executive Committee of the Company (the "EC") with effect from 3 May 2021 as he would like to devote more time to his personal commitments.

Mr. Feng confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no circumstances related to his resignation which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholder of the Company, SGX or the SEHK.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Feng for his contributions and services to the Company during his terms of services.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board hereby announces that Mr. Zhu Dazhi ("Mr. Zhu") has been appointed as an Executive Director,

a member of the EC and a member of the RIMC of the Company with effect from 3 May 2021. He is responsible in overseeing the human resources related matters of the Group.

Mr. Zhu, aged 44, has extensive management experience. Mr. Zhu is currently a deputy general manager of SIIC Management (Shanghai) Limited since March 2021. He was a deputy general manager of Shanghai Galaxy Investments Co., Ltd. from June 2019 to March 2021 and joined Shanghai Industrial Investment

(Holdings) Company Limited ("SIIC") as a deputy general manager of the administration department from June 2018 to June 2019. Mr. Zhu was in the military service from September 1995 to June 2018.

Mr. Zhu obtained his Bachelor's Degree in English in 1999 and Master's Degree in International Relations in 2003 from the University of International Relations, respectively. He obtained the Certificate of Qualifications of Securities Practitioners in October 2020 and he is also a council member of Shanghai Youth Entrepreneurs Association since September 2020.

No service contract will be entered into between the Company and Mr. Zhu, but he is still subject to retirement by rotation and is eligible for re-election at the general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Company's Constitution. Mr. Zhu will be entitled to a salary of SGD 50,000 per annum which was determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities, qualifications, experience and the prevailing market conditions.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhu (i) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (iii) does not hold other positions with other members of the Group; and (iv) has not held any directorship in any listed public companies in the last three years.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other matter in relation to the appointment of Mr. Zhu that needs to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company, and there is no information in relation to Mr. Zhu that needs to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the SEHK.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Zhu to the Board.

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

Upon Mr. Feng's resignation, the Board further announces that with effect from 3 May 2021, Mr. Yang Jianwei ("Mr. Yang"), an Executive Director and CEO of the Company, has been re-designated from a member to the chairman of the RIMC.

The Board would like to extend its welcome to Mr. Yang in his new position in the Company.

By Order of the Board

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.

Mr. Xu Xiaobing

Executive Director

Hong Kong and Singapore, 3 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Chairman is Mr. Zhou Jun; the executive Directors are Mr. Yang Jianwei, Mr. Xu Xiaobing, Mr. Huang Hanguang, Mr. Zhao Youmin and Mr. Zhu Dazhi; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr. An Hongjun and Mr. Zhong Ming.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 11:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
