SIIC Environment : CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

上海實業環境控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 807)

(Singapore stock code: BHK)

CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that Mr. Feng Jun ("Mr. Feng")

has resigned as an Executive Director, the chairman of the Risk and Investment Management Committee of the Company (the "RIMC") and a member of the Executive Committee of the Company (the "EC") with effect from 3 May 2021 as he would like to devote more time to his personal commitments.

Mr. Feng confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no circumstances related to his resignation which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholder of the Company, SGX or the SEHK.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation and gratitude to Mr. Feng for his contributions and services to the Company during his terms of services.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board hereby announces that Mr. Zhu Dazhi ("Mr. Zhu") has been appointed as an Executive Director,

a member of the EC and a member of the RIMC of the Company with effect from 3 May 2021. He is responsible in overseeing the human resources related matters of the Group.

Mr. Zhu, aged 44, has extensive management experience. Mr. Zhu is currently a deputy general manager of SIIC Management (Shanghai) Limited since March 2021. He was a deputy general manager of Shanghai Galaxy Investments Co., Ltd. from June 2019 to March 2021 and joined Shanghai Industrial Investment