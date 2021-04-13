Log in
SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd.    BHK   SG1BI7000000

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

(BHK)
SIIC Environment : RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES ON THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

04/13/2021
The Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

上海實業環境控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore with limited liability)

(Hong Kong stock code: 807)

(Singapore stock code: BHK)

RESPONSE TO SGX QUERIES ON THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL

REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

The Board of Directors ("Board") of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. ("Company") refers to its announcement released on 25 March 2021 in relation to the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 ("FY2020 Annual Report"). The Board would like to respond to the following queries raised by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST") on 9 April 2021 ("SGX Query") as follows:

SGX Query:

Listing Rule 710 requires issuers to explicitly state, when deviating from the provisions prescribed in the Code of Corporate Governance 2018 (the "Code"), an explanation on how the practices it had adopted are consistent with the intent of the relevant principle. We note that the Company had not complied with Provision 2.2, 2.3 & 2.4 of the Code as:

  1. independent directors do not make up a majority of the Board where your Chairman is not independent;
  2. non-executivedirectors do not make up a majority of your Board; and
  3. you have not disclosed your board diversity policy and progress made towards implementing the board diversity policy, including objectives.

There were no explanations provided for in your FY2020 annual report on how it is consistent with the intent of Principle 2 of the Code. Please clarify how the practices the Company had adopted are consistent with the intent of Principle 2 of the Code, which requires the Board to have an appropriate level of independence and diversity of thought and background in its composition to enable it to make decisions in the best interest of the Company and how the Company intends to meet the requirements that come into effect on 1 January 2022. In the explanation, please clarify each provision separately.

Company's Response to SGX Query

Provision 2.2 and 2.3 of the Code provides that independent directors make up majority of the Board where the Chairman is not independent and non-executive directors make up a majority of the Board.

1

Provision 2.4 of the Code provides that the Board and board committees are of an appropriate size, and comprise directors who as a group provide the appropriate balance and mix of skills, knowledge, experience, and other aspects of diversity such as gender and age, so as to avoid groupthink and foster constructive debate. The board diversity policy and progress made towards implementing the board diversity policy, including objectives, are disclosed in the company's annual report.

As disclosed on page 57 and 59 of the FY2020 Annual Report, in designing the Board's composition, Board diversity has been considered from a number of aspects, including but not limited to gender, age (range from 30s to 60s as disclosed on page 36 of the FY2020 Annual Report), cultural, industry experience, skill and knowledge. Presently, the Board comprises one Non-Executive Director, five Executive Directors and three Independent Non-Executive Directors. The three (3) Independent Non-ExecutiveDirectors on the Board, which make up at least one-thirdof the Board. The Nominating Committee of the Company (the "NC") holds meeting at least once per annum for the purpose of, among others, reviewing the size and composition of the Board and considering any change in Director and senior management. The Non-ExecutiveChairman, Mr. Zhou Jun is not considered as an Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector. The NC is satisfied that after taking into account the scope and nature of operations of the Group in the year under review, the current Board size is appropriate and effective. It is not necessary to have Independent Non- Executive Directors make up a majority of the Board at present. Nonetheless, the Company is constantly on the lookout for suitable candidates to join the Board as Independent Non- Executive Directors as part of its review process.

The Company has on page 62 of the FY2020 Annual Report disclosed that in view of the fact that the Non-Executive Chairman, Mr. Zhou Jun is not independent, the Board had appointed Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang as the Lead Independent Non-Executive Director to co-ordinate and to lead the Independent Non-Executive Directors to provide a nonexecutive perspective and contribute to a balance of viewpoints on the Board. He is the main liaison on Board issues between the Independent Non-Executive Directors and the Non-Executive Chairman. He is available to shareholders where they have concerns and for which contact through the normal channels of the Non-Executive Chairman, CEO, Chief Financial Officer or Financial Controller or the Management are inappropriate or inadequate.

The Company co-ordinates informal meeting sessions for the Non-Executive Director and Independent Non-Executive Directors to meet on a need-basis without the presence of the Management to discuss matters such as the Group's financial performance, corporate governance initiatives, Board processes, succession planning as well as leadership development and the remuneration of the Executive Directors.

Although the independent directors are not in a majority, the Independent Non-Executive Directors actively participate in Board meetings. The Company has benefited from Management's access to its Directors for guidance and exchange of views both within and outside of the meetings of the Board and Board Committees. The Independent Non-Executive Directors communicate amongst themselves and with the Company's auditors and Senior Management.

As disclosed on page 54 of the FY2020 Annual Report, the Group had adopted a set of internal guidelines setting forth financial authorisation and approval limits for investments, acquisitions and disposals. Transactions falling outside the ordinary course of business and where the value of a transaction exceeds these limits have to be approved by the Board. Directors facing conflicts of interest would recuse themselves from discussions and decisions involving the issues of conflict. The Directors would abstain from voting and decision involving the issues of conflict.

2

Each of the Board Committees is chaired by the Independent Non-Executive Director with the following professional background and expertise:

Board

Board

Other Roles

Professional

Experience

Committees

Committees

Qualification

Chairman

Audit

Mr. An

(i)

NC Member

• Bachelor

Mr. An is the

Committee

Hongjun

(ii)

RC Member

Degree in

founder and

("AC")

Finance from

chairman of

Nankai

Genharmony

University

Capital (君和資

• Master Degree

), and has more

than 20 years'

and Doctorate in

professional

World

experience in the

Economics from

environmental

Fudan

industry. Mr. An

University

had held various

• Doctorate

senior positions in

Shanghai Chengtou

Degree in

Holding Co., Ltd.,

Global Finance

a company listed

Business

on the Shanghai

Administration

Stock Exchange

from Shanghai

(stock code:

Advanced

600649) and a

Institute of

member of the SSE

Finance of

Corporate

Shanghai Jiao

Governance Index,

Tong University

such as the

• Member of the

chairman and the

president from

Private Equity

April 2007 to

Professional

September 2016.

Committee of

Mr. An is a

the Asset

member of the

Management

private equity

Association of

professional

China

committee of the

Asset Management

Association of

China.

Nominating

Mr. Yeo

(i)

Lead

• Honors'

Mr. Yeo is the

Committee

Guat Kwang

Independent

degree in Arts

Assistant Director-

Non-

and Social

General of the

Executive

Sciences from

National Trade

Director

National

Unions Congress

(ii)

AC Member

University of

(NTUC) of

(iii) RC Member

Singapore

Singapore, and is

("NUS")

also the chairman

of Migrant

• Master's

Workers' Centre

degree in Public

and Centre For

Administration

Domestic

3

and

Employees of

Management in

Singapore. He had

Lee Kuan Yew

been a member of

School of Public

the Parliament of

Policy of NUS

Singapore from

January 1997 to

• Doctorate in

August 2015. He

Business

was also the

Administration

president of the

from United

Consumers

Business

Association of

Institutes,

Singapore from

Brussels

June 2003 to June

2012. Mr. Yeo is

also currently an

independent non-

executive director

of several

companies, namely

Koyo International

Ltd., a company

listed on the

SGXST (stock

code: 5OC), G.H.Y

Culture & Media, a

company listed on

the SGX-ST (stock

code: XJB) and

Motorway

Automotive Pte

Ltd..

Remuneration

Mr. Zhong

(i)

AC Member

Bachelor's

Mr. Zhong is

Committee

Ming

(ii)

NC Member

Degree in

currently an

("RC")

Commerce from

executive Director

The University

of Yanlord Land

of Melbourne

Group Limited, a

real estate

development

company listed on

the SGX-ST (stock

code: Z25).

Furthermore, he

also holds

directorships in

various companies

in Singapore

namely Singapore

Ren Ci Hospital,

United Engineers

Limited, Wearns

Brothers Limited.

4

The Board Committees operate within clearly defined terms of reference or scope and they play an important role in ensuring good corporate governance in the Company and within the Group. The terms of reference of the Board Committees (the "Terms of Reference") are reviewed on a regular basis to ensure their continued relevance. The roles and responsibilities for each committee are specified in its Terms of Reference, respectively, details of which can be found on the websites of the SGX-ST, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Company.

In view of the foregoing, the Board is of the view that the Board's composition has an appropriate level of independence and diversity of thought and background to enable it to make decisions in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, consistent with the intent of Principle 2 of the Code.

By Order of the Board

SIIC ENVIRONMENT HOLDINGS LTD.

Mr. Yang Jianwei

Executive Director

Hong Kong and Singapore, 13 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Chairman is Mr. Zhou Jun; the executive Directors are Mr. Yang Jianwei, Mr. Feng Jun, Mr. Xu Xiaobing, Mr. Huang Hanguang and Mr. Zhao Youmin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Yeo Guat Kwang, Mr. An Hongjun and Mr. Zhong Ming.

* For identification purpose only

5

Disclaimer

SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 10:22:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
