Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Lindfors

Siili Solutions Oyj is a Finland-based company active in the information technology (IT) sector. The Company's offers its customers software technology and information management. It provides software engineering services in such areas as architecture, information system optimization, migrations and integration techniques, software development and electronic services, as well as maintenance and small scale development. The Company is also active in Germany via its subsidiary Siili Solutions GmbH. Among other subsidiaries, there are software automation enterprise Omenia Oy and software development and consultancy company Comia Software Oy.