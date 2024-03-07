Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Salo
Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 7 March 2024 at 2:00 pm
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Salo, Taru
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20240306170505_82
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-03-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: 2023A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR