Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 15.3.2023
|Siili Solutions Plc
|Announcement 15.3.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|15.3.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|SIILI
|Amount
|1,091
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|16.2500
|EUR
|Total cost
|17,728.75
|EUR
|Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 27 954 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 15.3.2023
|On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Further information:
|CFO Aleksi Kankainen
|Email: aleksi.kankainen@siili.com
|Tel. +358 50 584 2029
|www.siili.com
