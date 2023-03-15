Advanced search
    SIILI   FI4000043435

SIILI SOLUTIONS OYJ

(SIILI)
2023-03-15
15.80 EUR   -1.86%
12:31pSiili Solutions Plc : Share Repurchase 15.3.2023
GL
12:30pSiili Solutions Plc : Share Repurchase 15.3.2023
AQ
03/14Siili Solutions Plc : Share Repurchase 14.3.2023
GL
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 15.3.2023

03/15/2023 | 12:31pm EDT
Siili Solutions PlcAnnouncement 15.3.2023
   
   
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 15.3.2023
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date15.3.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareSIILI 
Amount1,091Shares
Average price/ share16.2500EUR
Total cost17,728.75EUR
   
   
Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 27 954 shares
including the shares repurchased on 15.3.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
Further information:  
CFO Aleksi Kankainen  
Email: aleksi.kankainen@siili.com 
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
   
www.siili.com  







Attachment


