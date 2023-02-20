Advanced search
    SIILI   FI4000043435

SIILI SOLUTIONS OYJ

(SIILI)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:30 2023-02-20 am EST
16.00 EUR   -1.23%
Siili Solutions Plc : Share Repurchase 20.2.2023
GL
Siili Solutions Plc : Share Repurchase 20.2.2023
AQ
2022Siili Solutions Oyj acquired Haallas Finland Oy from Valamis Group Oy.
CI
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 20.2.2023

02/20/2023 | 11:31am EST
Siili Solutions PlcAnnouncement 20.2.2023
   
   
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 20.2.2023
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date20.2.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareSIILI 
Amount1,700Shares
Average price/ share16.2206EUR
Total cost27,575.02EUR
   
   
Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 1 700 shares
including the shares repurchased on 20.2.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
Further information:  
CFO Aleksi Kankainen  
Email: aleksi.kankainen@siili.com 
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
   
www.siili.com  







Financials
Sales 2022 118 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2022 6,40 M 6,82 M 6,82 M
Net cash 2022 4,50 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 1,54%
Capitalization 132 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 942
Free-Float 86,7%
Managers and Directors
Tomi Petteri Pienimäki Chief Executive Officer
Aleksi Kankainen Chief Financial Officer
Harry Juhani Artur Brade Chairman
Kari Tapani Pirttikangas Chief Operating Officer
Anu Johanna Nissinen Vice Chairman
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIILI SOLUTIONS OYJ0.62%140
SCSK CORPORATION-3.80%4 474
DBAPPSECURITY CO., LTD.-17.45%1 876
ADDNODE GROUP AB (PUBL)22.76%1 537
BUSINESS-INTELLIGENCE OF ORIENTAL NATIONS CORPORATION LTD.14.27%1 532
BASE CO., LTD.34.96%637