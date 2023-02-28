Advanced search
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 28.2.2023

02/28/2023 | 11:31am EST
Siili Solutions PlcAnnouncement 28.2.2023
   
   
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 28.2.2023
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date28.2.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareSIILI 
Amount1,233Shares
Average price/ share15.9500EUR
Total cost19,666.35EUR
   
   
Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 11 433 shares
including the shares repurchased on 28.2.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
Further information:  
CFO Aleksi Kankainen  
Email: aleksi.kankainen@siili.com 
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
   
www.siili.com  







