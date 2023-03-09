|
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 9.3.2023
|Siili Solutions Plc
|Announcement 9.3.2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
|Trade date
|9.3.2023
|
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|
|Share
|SIILI
|
|Amount
|56
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|16.2286
|EUR
|Total cost
|908.80
|EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 21 063 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 9.3.2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc
|
|
|
|
|
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|
|
|
|
|
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|
|
|
|
|Further information:
|
|
|CFO Aleksi Kankainen
|
|
|Email: aleksi.kankainen@siili.com
|
|Tel. +358 50 584 2029
|
|
|
|
|
|www.siili.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
