  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Siili Solutions Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIILI   FI4000043435

SIILI SOLUTIONS OYJ

(SIILI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:30 2023-03-09 am EST
16.30 EUR   +1.56%
11:31aSiili Solutions Plc : Share Repurchase 9.3.2023
GL
11:30aSiili Solutions Plc : Share Repurchase 9.3.2023
AQ
03/08Siili Solutions Plc : Share Repurchase 8.3.2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 9.3.2023

03/09/2023 | 11:31am EST
Siili Solutions PlcAnnouncement 9.3.2023
   
   
Siili Solutions Plc: Share Repurchase 9.3.2023
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date9.3.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareSIILI 
Amount56Shares
Average price/ share16.2286EUR
Total cost908.80EUR
   
   
Siili Solutions Plc now holds a total of 21 063 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9.3.2023 
   
   
On behalf of Siili Solutions Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
Further information:  
CFO Aleksi Kankainen  
Email: aleksi.kankainen@siili.com 
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
   
www.siili.com  







Attachment


