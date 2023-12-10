Certain A Shares of Sijin Intelligent Forming Machinery Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023.

Certain A Shares of Sijin Intelligent Forming Machinery Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-DEC-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1101 days starting from 4-DEC-2020 to 10-DEC-2023.



Details:

The Company?s holding shareholders and actual controllers Li Zhongming and Li Mengsi and their controlled companies Ningbo Sijin Chuangda Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. and Ningbo Guojun Trade Co., Ltd. committed that they will not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The Company?s directors and senior management who are indirect shareholders Xie Wuyi, Liu Yonghua, Zhou Huijun, Li Piguo, Jiang Jufang committed that they will not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The Company?s shareholders Ningbo Fubo Ruiqi Venture Capital Center (limited partnership), Ningbo Tiankuan Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Zhejiang IntimeRich Investment Co., Ltd., Liu Xiaomei, Yang Herong, Ningbo Xinda Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Jiacheng Investment Co., Ltd. and the Company?s supervisors who are indirect shareholders Wang Yaoping and Xu Jiafeng committed that they will not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.