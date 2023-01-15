Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:20 2023-01-13 am EST
246.60 CHF   -0.08%
12:50pBritish chemical firm Ineos nears deal to buy Sika assets - Bloomberg News
RE
01/11Industrials Up on Growth Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
01/11Global markets live: Darktrace, Boeing, Tesla, Wells Fargo, Accenture...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British chemical firm Ineos nears deal to buy Sika assets - Bloomberg News

01/15/2023 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured in the headquarters of INEOS chemicals company in Rolle

(Reuters) - British chemical firm Ineos is nearing a deal to buy assets being sold by Sika AG to appease antitrust regulators, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In December, Sika and MBCC Group received UK competition watchdog's approval for their 4.5 billion pound ($5.50 billion) merger on the condition they sell a part of the business to address competition concerns.

The deal values the Swiss chemicals firm's admixture business at $750 million and could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said.

Ineos, who declined to comment on the report, beat private equity firms including Cinven, CVC Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), Bloomberg said.

($1 = 0.8179 pounds)

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2023
All news about SIKA AG
12:50pBritish chemical firm Ineos nears deal to buy Sika assets - Bloomberg News
RE
01/11Industrials Up on Growth Optimism -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
01/11Global markets live: Darktrace, Boeing, Tesla, Wells Fargo, Accentur..
MS
01/11European Midday Briefing: Inflation Hope Lifts -2-
DJ
01/11Chemicals Giant Sika's 2022 Sales Break Records Despite 'Difficult Economic Backdrop'
MT
01/11EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as Fed Comments, Slowdow..
DJ
01/11Chemicals firm Sika's annual sales exceed target on expansion and acquisitions
RE
01/10Sika Delivered Record Sales in 2022
DJ
01/10Sika's FY22 Sales Climb to Record Level Despite Higher Input Costs, Volatile Environmen..
MT
01/10Swiss specialty chemicals firm Sika's annual sales up 16%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIKA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 587 M 11 430 M 11 430 M
Net income 2022 1 186 M 1 281 M 1 281 M
Net Debt 2022 1 664 M 1 796 M 1 796 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 37 903 M 40 920 M 40 920 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,74x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 27 415
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 246,60 CHF
Average target price 279,23 CHF
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Monika Ribar Baumann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG11.23%40 920
ECOLAB INC.6.09%43 986
GIVAUDAN SA4.94%29 615
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION12.15%28 378
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG6.07%16 767
SYMRISE AG2.21%15 712