Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/17 11:31:03 am
302.8 CHF   -0.03%
12:17aConstruction chemicals maker Sika posts highest-ever annual profit
RE
12:01aSIKA : We Add Value For Everyone - Our Year 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Business Year - Annual Report 2021
PU
Construction chemicals maker Sika posts highest-ever annual profit

02/18/2022 | 12:17am EST
The logo of Swiss chemical group Sika is seen on barrels in Zurich

(Reuters) -Sika posted a 27.1% jump in full-year net profit on Friday and proposed a 16% higher dividend, as the Swiss construction chemicals maker benefited from an upturn in building projects after the pandemic and a raft of acquisitions.

The company, which makes products used in reinforcing and waterproofing concrete, posted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.39 billion Swiss francs ($1.51 billion) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, up from 1.13 billion Swiss francs in 2020.

The figure exceeded the pre-pandemic level of 1.06 billion Swaiss franc operating profit for 2019. Sika's EBIT margin of 15% also met its guidance.

"Sika has generated lasting added value in a challenging year.... We will pursue our strong growth in all regions and we will continue to deliver impressive performance in the future," Chief Exective Thomas Hasler said in a statement.

The company proposed a 16% rise in its gross dividend to 2.90 Swiss francs per share. Sika expects annual sales to surpass 10 billion Swiss francs for the first time in 2022, driven by a more than 10% sales jump in local currencies.

Sika, whose products are also used by carmakers as adhesives, also said it expects an annual sales growth of 6-8% in the years up to 2023 and an operating profit margin of 15-18% from 2021.

After making seven acquisitions last year, Sika said it was aiming to increase its share of the construction chemicals market from around 10% now to 12% by 2025.

($1 = 0.9212 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 221 M 10 020 M 10 020 M
Net income 2021 1 035 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
Net Debt 2021 2 361 M 2 566 M 2 566 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,5x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 46 360 M 50 381 M 50 381 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,28x
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 25 274
Free-Float 94,5%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Daniel J. Sauter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG-20.33%50 288
ECOLAB INC.-23.96%52 387
GIVAUDAN SA-23.18%36 806
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-7.25%24 018
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.89%19 483
SYMRISE AG-19.69%17 426