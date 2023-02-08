EU Clears Acquisition of MBCC by Sika Subject to Conditions

By Pierre Bertrand

The European Union's executive arm approved Wednesday Sika AG's proposed acquisition of MBCC, on the condition that MBCC's global chemical admixture business gets divested.

The acquisition, first outlined in November 2021 for an enterprise value of 5.5 billion Swiss francs ($5.97 billion), drew concern from the European Commission on grounds that it would hurt competition in the bloc.

The commission said an investigation into the merger found that, without the divestment, the merger would have led to higher prices and less innovation in the European Economic Area for chemical admixtures and concrete admixtures.

Sika said it had agreed in January that Ineos Enterprises would purchase MBCC's admixtures business in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the U.K. and its entire operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1245ET