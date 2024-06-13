SIKA - COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABLE PERFORMANCE
JUNE 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
01 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE - STRUCTURES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
02 STRONG CORPORATE CULTURE
- NEW STRATEGY: STRATEGY 2028 / NON-FINANCIAL TARGETS STRATEGY 2028
- SIKA IS COMMITTED TO SUSTAINABILITY
05 PRODUCT SUSTAINABILITY
06 SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
07 REMUNERATION - WELL-BALANCED COMPENSATION SYSTEM
08 LINKS & ANNEX
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE - STRUCTURES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
COMMITMENT TO OPENNESS AND TRANSPARENCY
- Good Corporate Governance safeguards the company sustainable development and performance
-
The Board regularly assesses
Sika's Corporate Governance against regulatory developments, and best practice standards
Good
Corporate
Governance
Best practice standards
Openness and transparency
Stakeholders' needs and views
- Sika provides information on structures, processes, areas of responsibility, procedures, rights and obligations of stakeholders
- The Board aims to hold a transparent and open discussion with all stakeholders, considering their needs and views
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
COMPLIANT WITH STANDARDS AND REGULATIONS
- Adheres to the SIX Swiss Exchange's Directive on Information Relating to Corporate Governance
- Follows the principles of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance of Economiesuisse1
- Aligned with various international frameworks (GRI, CDP, UN SDGs, UN Global Compact, WBCSD, TCFD, TNFD)
- Complies with all applicable local laws and regulations where business is conducted
- The Sika Code of Conduct is binding, even in cases where local laws are less stringent
An annual review is conducted to confirm the conformity with the Swiss Code of Obligations, the Ordinance against Excessive Remuneration (VegüV), the SIX Directive on Corporate Governance and the Sika Articles of Association concerning Board member independency and the number of external additional mandates
1Economiesuisse
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FRAMEWORK STRUCTURES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION
CODE OF CONDUCT
VALUES & PRINCIPLES
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CEO
ASIA/PACIFIC
EMEA
CONSTRUCTION
FINANCE
HR, LEGAL &
COMPLIANCE
INNOVATION &
SUSTAINABILITY
AUTOMOTIVE & INDUSTRY
PROCUREMENT
COMM & IR
ORGANIZATIONAL RULES
AMERICAS
OPERATIONS, QUALITY & EHS
CODE OF CONDUCT (COC)
SIKA CULTURE: INTEGRITY AND ETHICAL CONDUCT
- Based on Sika's Values and Principles, available in 49 languages, read and signed by newly hired employees
- In 2023, Sika rolled out the revised CoC which underscores its strong commitment to sustainable development, incl. human rights and environmental protection
- It reflects all recent policy changes (e.g., Supplier CoC, Global Privacy Policy)
- Bi-annualcommitment by Senior Management and General Managers, and regular trainings for all employees (incl. those joining through acquisitions)
- Violations reported to management or viaSika Trust Line
- HR & Compliance investigates reported misconduct, substantiated cases are reported to the Audit Committee
- Substantiated compliance violations lead to disciplinary action and/or organizational measures
Source: Sika Code of Conduct
SUPPLIER CODE OF CONDUCT (SCOC)
RESPONSIBLE SOURCING
- Commitment to high ethical standards and sustainability
- Recurring evaluation and screening processes in place
- Requirements include compliance with the following standards:
- Universal Declaration of Human Rights
- The core conventions of the ILO on labor standards
- All applicable local, national and international laws concerning:
➢ Anti-corruption
➢
Sanctions, non-proliferation, and export controls
➢ Fair competition
➢
Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) protection
➢ Intellectual property, data and privacy protection
Source: Supplier Code of Conduct
RESPONSIBLE SOURCING
ENGAGEMENT IN "TOGETHER FOR SUSTAINABILITY"
- Initiative based on the UN Global Compact and Responsible Care® principles
- Sika is a member since 2020
- Active collaboration to assess the sustainability performance and positively impact its progress within the supply chain of the chemical industry
- Learning and sharing best practices in sustainability with other companies of the industry
- Sika takes part in several workstreams within the initiative:
- WS1: Governance and Partnerships
- WS3: TfS Audits
- WS5: GHG Emissions
Source: Together for Sustainability
BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES
BOARD COMPOSITION AND SUCCESSION PLANNING
The Nomination and Compensation Committee (NCC) holds the responsibility for the succession planning. The duties of NCC includes:
- Identification and assessment of potential BoD candidates based on predefined criteria
- Yearly assessment of the Board and the Board Committees regarding performance, constitution and independency
- Yearly assessment of the performance of each member of the Group Management
- Identification and assessment of potential candidates to the position of CEO
- Review of candidates for other Group Management positions as proposed by CEO
- Yearly review and assessment of the succession planning and emergency succession list for positions of Group Management
It is of high relevance to have a well-balanced composition of the Board - with an independent majority - and an appropriate mix of members representing consistency and renewal.
Source: Board Composition and Succession Planning
