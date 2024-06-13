CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

COMPLIANT WITH STANDARDS AND REGULATIONS

Adheres to the SIX Swiss Exchange's Directive on Information Relating to Corporate Governance

Follows the principles of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance of Economiesuisse 1

Aligned with various international frameworks (GRI, CDP, UN SDGs, UN Global Compact, WBCSD, TCFD, TNFD)

Complies with all applicable local laws and regulations where business is conducted

The Sika Code of Conduct is binding, even in cases where local laws are less stringent

An annual review is conducted to confirm the conformity with the Swiss Code of Obligations, the Ordinance against Excessive Remuneration (VegüV), the SIX Directive on Corporate Governance and the Sika Articles of Association concerning Board member independency and the number of external additional mandates

1Economiesuisse