Oddo BHF has downgraded its recommendation on Sika shares from "outperform" to "neutral" with a target price reduced from CHF 220 to CHF 195, to take into account the downward revision of its estimates and the update of market data.



"After a poor third quarter due to China, management reset its 2028 targets and took measures to curb the negative effects by launching a Fast Forward cost-cutting program," it said.



The broker has also revised its estimates based on the quarterly results and the costs of this program, estimated at around CHF 90m in 2025: its EBITDA has been lowered to CHF 2,079m in 2025 and CHF 2,150m in 2026.



According to Oddo BHF, after a reduction in its 2028 guidance, the Swiss construction chemicals group appears to be returning to a more credible financial trajectory, but 2026 is likely to remain difficult until Q3.