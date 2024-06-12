(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
June 12, 2024 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|268.8 CHF
|-0.52%
|-0.15%
|-1.79%
|07:00am
|SIKA OPENED NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART PLANT IN NORTHEAST CHINA
|DJ
|May. 30
|Sika Secures SBTi Verification for Emissions Reduction Goals
|MT
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
June 12, 2024 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)
|SIKA OPENED NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART PLANT IN NORTHEAST CHINA
|DJ
|Sika Secures SBTi Verification for Emissions Reduction Goals
|MT
|SIKA RECEIVED SBTi VALIDATION FOR ITS NET-ZERO TARGETS
|DJ
|Sika Places CHF400 Million Bonds for General Corporate Expenditures
|MT
|SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 400 MILLION BOND
|DJ
|Sika Launches Macro Fiber Production Facility in Peru
|MT
|Sika Opens Macrofibre Production Hub in Peru to Meet Fast-Growing Demand in Latin America
|CI
|Sika: targets sales growth of 6-9% in 2024
|CF
|Swiss chemicals maker Sika posts 13.8% jump in Q1 sales
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Lower as Mideast Tensions Put Focus on Oil, Gold
|DJ
|Sika's Q1 Sales Rise; FY24 Outlook Affirmed
|MT
|Sika : STRONG START TO THE YEAR: RECORD SALES AND HIGH, DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER
|DJ
|Sika AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024
|CI
|Global markets live: Swiss Re, Intel, Walt Disney, Paramount, Microsoft...
|Switzerland's Sika Buys Polymer Systems Manufacturer Kwik Bond Polymers
|MT
|Sika AG acquired Kwik Bond Polymers, LLC.
|CI
|Sika AG Approves Gross Dividend for the Year 2023
|CI
|Sika AG Approves Management Appointments
|CI
|Transcript : Sika AG - Shareholder/Analyst Call
|The market loses patience with Saint-Gobain
|Swiss Equities Snap Winning Streak Ahead of US Fed Minutes
|MT
|Sika Still Poised for Growth Despite Bleak Near-term Outlook in Construction, Berenberg Says
|MT
|Swiss Market Index Extends Gains Despite Industrial Output Slump
|MT
|Chemicals maker Sika flags 'challenging' 2024 for construction
|RE
|Transcript : Sika AG, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2024
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.79%
|47.98B
|+21.31%
|68.71B
|+25.03%
|44.72B
|+30.26%
|28.6B
|+7.27%
|19.01B
|+11.50%
|16.66B
|-6.66%
|15.84B
|-20.33%
|16.05B
|-21.12%
|13.39B
|-25.56%
|12.81B