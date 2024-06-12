Sika AG is the world leader in manufacturing and marketing construction chemicals. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - construction chemicals (84.1%): admixtures for concretes and mortars, repair mortars, reinforcement and sealing products, sealants, etc.; - industrial manufacturing chemicals (15.9%): adhesives and sealants (mainly polyurethanes, glues, and butyls) primarily for the automotive, railway and shipbuilding sectors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (3.5%), France (6%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (30.6%), the United States (21.4%), Americas (9%), China (11.6%), Asia/Pacific (10.4%) and other (7.5%).

Sector Specialty Chemicals