    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/17 11:31:03 am
302.8 CHF   -0.03%
Sika 2021 Profit Jumps; Targets Record Sales in 2022

02/17/2022 | 11:40pm EST
By Yifan Wang

Sika AG said Friday that net profit jumped in 2021 thanks to record sales backed by rebounding economies across the globe, higher product selling prices and rigorous cost management.

The Swiss specialty-chemicals company posted net profit of 1.05 billion Swiss francs ($1.14 billion), up 27% from 2020, and beating market expectations of CHF1.03 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Full-year sales rose 17.5% to a record high of CHF9.25 billion, thanks to especially fast growth in the Americas market and China.

The company is aiming for "well over 10%" sales growth in local currency terms for 2022, and expects this year's sales to surpass CHF10 billion for the first time ever.

In the longer run, Sika confirmed its previous target of 6%-8% annual growth up to 2023. The company is also guiding for a earnings before interest and taxes margin in the range of 15%-18% from 2021 onwards.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 2340ET

Financials
Sales 2021 9 221 M 10 020 M 10 020 M
Net income 2021 1 035 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
Net Debt 2021 2 361 M 2 566 M 2 566 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,5x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 46 360 M 50 381 M 50 381 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,28x
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 25 274
Free-Float 94,5%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Daniel J. Sauter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG-20.33%50 288
ECOLAB INC.-23.96%52 387
GIVAUDAN SA-23.18%36 806
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-7.25%24 018
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.89%19 483
SYMRISE AG-19.69%17 426