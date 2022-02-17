Sika 2021 Profit Jumps; Targets Record Sales in 2022

By Yifan Wang



Sika AG said Friday that net profit jumped in 2021 thanks to record sales backed by rebounding economies across the globe, higher product selling prices and rigorous cost management.

The Swiss specialty-chemicals company posted net profit of 1.05 billion Swiss francs ($1.14 billion), up 27% from 2020, and beating market expectations of CHF1.03 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Full-year sales rose 17.5% to a record high of CHF9.25 billion, thanks to especially fast growth in the Americas market and China.

The company is aiming for "well over 10%" sales growth in local currency terms for 2022, and expects this year's sales to surpass CHF10 billion for the first time ever.

In the longer run, Sika confirmed its previous target of 6%-8% annual growth up to 2023. The company is also guiding for a earnings before interest and taxes margin in the range of 15%-18% from 2021 onwards.

