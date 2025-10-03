AlphaValue confirms its 'reduce' recommendation on Sika shares with a target price slashed from CHF 300 to CHF 178.



According to the note, the cut in its target price is due to the change in the analyst responsible for the stock, as well as the use of systematic valuation methods based on the value of the stock and comparisons with competitors.



Meanwhile, EPS forecasts remain virtually unchanged, at CHF 7.92 for 2025 and CHF 8.67 for 2026.























