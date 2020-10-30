Log in
Sika : Appoints Raffaella Marzi as Member of Group Management and Proposes Election of Esther Berrozpe Galindo to the Board of Directors 30/10/2020 Sika appoints Raffaella Marzi, Corporate Head Human Resources & Compliance, as a new member of the Group Management effective as of November 1, 2020 and recommends Esther Berrozpe Galindo to be elected to the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on April 20, 2021.

10/30/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Raffaella Marzi joined Sika in October 2014 as Group Compliance Officer and Legal Counsel. In this role she successfully developed the compliance function further, strengthening processes, tools, and trainings for the organization. In 2018, she supported the successful acquisition of Index in Italy with her strong experience and knowledge of legal as well as merger and acquisition topics. In June 2019, she was appointed Corporate Head Human Resources & Compliance and has been driving several key initiatives for Sika's Strategy 2023 which focus on Culture, Values, Leadership and Talent Management, Diversity, Employee Engagement and HR Digital Transformation, in addition to Integrity and Compliance Risk Management.

Paul Schuler, Chief Executive Officer: 'This promotion confirms the strategic importance of Human Resources. Our people are at the heart of our success. Embracing a fast-changing world, we must preserve the strong sense of belonging of our employees based on trust and be able to build an inclusive and attractive work environment that everybody wants to be a part of. Human Resources and Compliance are strong contributors to these objectives and therefore key for our future success.'

Furthermore, the Board of Directors of Sika AG recommends the election of Esther Berrozpe Galindo to the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting, to be held on April 20, 2021. Esther Berrozpe Galindo has a long international trajectory in the consumer goods sector and consolidated experience in the development and transformation of businesses. She spent around 20 years working for the Whirlpool Corporation, one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances. From 2013 to 2018, she was a member of Group Management and President of the EMEA region, responsible for a USD 5 billion business, 24,000 employees, 15 industrial centers, commercial operations in more than 35 countries and distribution to 140 markets. A dual Spanish/Italian citizen born in 1970, she has acquired considerable experience in launching and developing strong brands and products, optimizing commercial and industrial processes, and executing mergers and acquisitions, making her ideally qualified for her future role on the Sika Board of Directors.

Paul Hälg, Chairman of the Board of Directors: 'With Esther Berrozpe Galindo we propose a candidate with a strong personality and extensive international leadership experience within a global corporation. Her experience leading businesses in different regions and her marketing background will be a great addition to the Board and will further enhance our current setup. I look forward to working with her in the future.'

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 06:09:01 UTC

