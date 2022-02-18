Sika : Business Year - Annual Report 2021

In the USA, Sika gained substantial momentum. Growth was driven by large-scale refurbishment projects and new-build projects in the area of distribution and data centers

The Americas region recorded growth in local currencies of 21.0% (previous year: 1.0%). In the USA, Sika gained substantial momentum. Growth was driven by large-scale refurbishment and new-build projects in the area of distribution and data centers. Strong growth rates were achieved in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Chile. In the Americas region the strategic focus of business activities on big cities and metropolitan areas again paid off, as did the concentration on major infrastructure projects and the targeted realization of cross- selling potential.

As in 2020, growth in distribution and refurbishment business outstripped growth in the other business segments. Nearly all countries in the region achieved double-digit growth rates. The United Kingdom and the countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe benefited from an upsurge in growth. In general, sales of Sika product solutions via e-commerce platforms saw an above-average increase.

Sales in local currencies in the Asia/Pacific region increased by 19.4% (previous year: 12.6%). China in particular benefited from the ongoing strong growth momentum with double- digit organic growth rates, and successfully expanded its infrastructure and distribution business. India continued to see a dynamic development, while the countries in Southeast Asia recovered from the severe lockdowns in the last quarter of the year. The trend in Japan remains challenging. Investment activity in the country's construction market is still subdued.

In the Global Business segment, Sika posted growth in local currencies of 4.3% (previous year: -11.4%), thus outperforming the market. The automotive industry experienced major bottlenecks in the electronic parts supply chain. Whereas forecasts at the beginning of the year predicted a strong recovery in the volume of new vehicles manufactured compared with the previous year, particularly in the second half there was a sharp decline owing to the lack of availability of semi- conductors. Nevertheless, Sika anticipates continued strong growth stimuli from the megatrends evident in modern automotive production: electromobility and lightweight construc- tion. In particular, the transition from traditional drive systems to electromobility gained momentum during the pandemic and is benefiting from various government support programs in a number of countries.

SIKA AS AN ENABLER OF SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION AND ENVIRONMENTALLY-FRIENDLY MOBILITY

Climate change is presenting society with major challenges. In its growth strategy, Sika has committed to reducing its CO2eq emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 12% by 2023. In 2021 it was once again able to clearly surpass this target, cutting its CO2eq emissions per ton sold by a further -10.1% (previous year: reduction of -25.9%). At the Capital Markets Day scheduled for September 30, 2022, the Group will announce its new sustainability targets, including a net zero roadmap.

Sika sees itself as an enabler: a supplier of innovative products that enable its customers to lower their CO2 emissions, build in a way that conserves resources and make structures safer. Thanks to Sika solutions, they are able to enhance many aspects of their products and processes. These range from admixtures for low-emission concrete, to facade systems for energy-efficient buildings, and adhesives for environmentally -friendly vehicles.

DIVIDEND INCREASE AND OUTLOOK

Given the record results, the Board of Directors will be proposing a 16.0% increase in the gross dividend to CHF 2.90 per share (pre- vious year: CHF 2.50) at the Annual General Meeting on April 12, 2022.