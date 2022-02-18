Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/17 11:31:03 am
302.8 CHF   -0.03%
12:17aConstruction chemicals maker Sika posts highest-ever annual profit
RE
12:01aSIKA : We Add Value For Everyone - Our Year 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Business Year - Annual Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sika : Compensation Report - Annual Report 2021

02/18/2022 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIKA

BUSINESS YEAR

2021

WWW.SIKA.COM/ANNUALREPORT

SIKA ANNUAL

COMPENSATION REPORT

COMPENSATION REPORT

The Compensation Report describes the compensation principles and programs, as well as the governance framework related to the compensation of the Board of Directors and the members of Sika's Group Management. The report also provides details regarding the compensation programs and the payments made to members of the Board of Directors and of Group Management in the 2021 business year.

The Compensation Report is written in accordance with the Ordinance against Excessive Compensation in Listed Stock Corporations, the standard relating to information on Corporate Governance of the SIX Swiss Exchange, and the principles of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance by economiesuisse. It has the following structure:

Introduction by the Chair of the Nomination and Compensation Committee

167

Compensation governance

168

Architecture of compensation of the members of the Board of Directors

172

Architecture of compensation of the members of Group Management

173

Compensation awarded to the Board of Directors in 2021 (audited)

179

Compensation awarded to the CEO and to Group Management in 2021 (audited)

180

Shareholdings of the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management in 2021

184

Report of the statutory auditor

185

SIKA ANNUAL REPORT 2021

166

Compensation Report

Introduction by the Chair of the Nomination and Compensation Committee

Dear Shareholders,

In the name of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Compensation Committee, I am pleased to introduce the 2021 Compensation Report.

The 2021 fiscal year was marked by the continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic in combination with supply chain disruptions due to shortages of raw materials. Despite the volatile market environment, Sika was again able to achieve impressive result, thanks to a very motivated and committed workforce. The Compensation Report outlines how the business results impacted the variable incentive payments made to the members of Group Management under the different compensation plans.

In the reporting year, the Nomination and Compensation Committee continued to focus on the succession planning for positions on the Board of Directors and Group Management. On May 1, 2021, Thomas Hasler was appointed Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Paul Schuler. Paul Schuler was elected as member of the Board of Directors at the 2021 Annual General Meeting on April 20, 2021. Further, on November 1, 2021, Patricia Heidtman was appointed to Group Management in the newly created position of Chief Innovation and ­Sustainability Officer. The decision was made to separate Innovation and Sustainability from Operational Efficiency, Quality, and EHS, thus reinforcing each of those strategic pillars. Simultaneously, Frank Hoefflin took over the newly created position of Head Operations, Quality, and EHS. The position reports directly to the CEO but is not part of Group Management.

The Nomination and Compensation Committee performed its regular activities on compensation matters throughout the year, such as the annual review of the compensation programs, the performance goal-setting of Group Management at the beginning of the year and the performance assessment at year-end, the determination of the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management, as well as the preparation of the Compensation Report and of the say-on-pay votes at the Annual General Meeting. In particular, the Nomination and Compensation Committee revised the peer group of companies for compensation benchmarking in order to reflect the size and complexity of the company and conducted a review of the compensation of the Board of Directors and of Group Management. The Nomination and Compensation Committee established that the compensation design is well aligned with the business strategy and the share- holders' interests and decided not to implement any further changes for 2022, with the exception of the committee fees of the Board of Directors. From the 2022 Annual General Meeting onwards, committee fees will mirror the annual board retainer and will be paid half in cash and half in restricted share units (currently paid fully in cash).

At the 2021 Annual General Meeting, a binding vote on the aggregate maximum compensation amounts for the Board of Directors and for Group Management was conducted, as well as a consultative vote on the Compensation Report, so that shareholders could express their opinion on our compensation policies and princi- ples. The shareholders approved the compensation amounts for the Board of Directors and for Group Management and the consultative vote on the Compensation Report with a very high approval rate. These positive voting outcomes demonstrate that the company's active dialogue with investors is fruitful and that shareholders endorse the company's compensation system. We would like to thank investors for their continued trust and support.

Looking ahead, we will continue to assess and review our compensation programs to ensure that they are still fulfilling their purpose in the evolving context in which the company operates and are aligned with the interests of our shareholders. We will also continue to maintain an open dialogue with our shareholders and their representatives. We would like to thank you for sharing your perspectives on executive compensation with us, and trust that you will find this report informative.

Chair of the Nomination and Compensation Committee

SIKA ANNUAL REPORT 2021

167

Compensation Report

Compensation Governance

NOMINATION AND COMPENSATION COMMITTEE

In accordance with the Articles of Association and the Organizational Rules of Sika AG, the Nomination and Compensation Committee is composed of three members of the Board of Directors who are elected individually by the Annual General Meeting for a period of one year. At the Annual General Meeting 2021, Mr. Justin M. Howell (Chair), Mr. Daniel J. Sauter, and Mr. Thierry F. J. Vanlancker were elected members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

It is the responsibility of the Nomination and Compensation Committee to:

  • review and determine the compensation policy, including the principles for variable compensation and shareholding programs according to the provisions specified in the Articles of Association;
  • propose to the Board of Directors the maximum aggregate amounts of compensation of the Board of
    Directors­ and of Group Management to be submitted to the shareholders' vote at the Annual General Meeting;
  • propose to the Board of Directors the compensation level for the members of the Board of Directors, the CEO, and the other members of Group Management, within the maximum aggregate compensation amounts approved by the Annual General Meeting;
  • provide the Board of Directors with a performance assessment of the CEO and of the other members of Group Management, together with a recommendation for the short-term and long-term incentives to be awarded to each of them based on their individual performance and the performance of the company;
  • propose to the Board of Directors the Compensation Report;
  • prepare the succession planning of the CEO and other members of Group Management, and propose to the Board of Directors the appointment of new members of Group Management;
  • prepare the succession planning of the Board of Directors and propose to the Board of Directors new
    candidates­ to the Board of Directors.

LEVELS OF AUTHORITY

CEO

BoD Chair

NCC

BoD

AGM

Compensation policy and principles

Proposes

Approves

Maximum aggregate compensation

Proposes

Reviews

Approves

amounts of BoD and GM

(binding votes)

Compensation of BoD Chair

Proposes

Approves

Individual compensation of BoD

Proposes

Approves

members

Compensation of CEO

Proposes

Reviews

Approves

Individual compensation of

Proposes

Reviews

Approves

members of GM

Compensation Report

Proposes

Approves

Consultative vote

CEO = Chief Executive Officer, BoD = Board of Directors, NCC = Nomination and Compensation Committee, AGM = Annual General Meeting, GM = Group Management

In 2021, the Nomination and Compensation Committee held five meetings according to the following predetermined annual agenda.

SIKA ANNUAL REPORT 2021

168

Compensation Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIKA AG
12:17aConstruction chemicals maker Sika posts highest-ever annual profit
RE
12:01aSIKA : We Add Value For Everyone - Our Year 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Business Year - Annual Report 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Financial Report - Annual Report 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Sustainability Report - Annual Report 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Compensation Report - Annual Report 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Corporate Governance - Annual Report 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : GRI Content Index
PU
12:01aSIKA : SASB Content Index
PU
02/17Sika 2021 Profit Jumps; Targets Record Sales in 2022
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIKA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 221 M 10 020 M 10 020 M
Net income 2021 1 035 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
Net Debt 2021 2 361 M 2 566 M 2 566 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,5x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 46 360 M 50 381 M 50 381 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,28x
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 25 274
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 302,80 CHF
Average target price 414,32 CHF
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Daniel J. Sauter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG-20.33%50 288
ECOLAB INC.-23.96%52 387
GIVAUDAN SA-23.18%36 806
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-7.25%24 018
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.89%19 483
SYMRISE AG-19.69%17 426