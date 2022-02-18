Sika : Compensation Report - Annual Report 2021

Introduction by the Chair of the Nomination and Compensation Committee

Dear Shareholders,

In the name of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Compensation Committee, I am pleased to introduce the 2021 Compensation Report.

The 2021 fiscal year was marked by the continuation of the Covid-19 pandemic in combination with supply chain disruptions due to shortages of raw materials. Despite the volatile market environment, Sika was again able to achieve impressive result, thanks to a very motivated and committed workforce. The Compensation Report outlines how the business results impacted the variable incentive payments made to the members of Group Management under the different compensation plans.

In the reporting year, the Nomination and Compensation Committee continued to focus on the succession planning for positions on the Board of Directors and Group Management. On May 1, 2021, Thomas Hasler was appointed Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Paul Schuler. Paul Schuler was elected as member of the Board of Directors at the 2021 Annual General Meeting on April 20, 2021. Further, on November 1, 2021, Patricia Heidtman was appointed to Group Management in the newly created position of Chief Innovation and ­Sustainability Officer. The decision was made to separate Innovation and Sustainability from Operational Efficiency, Quality, and EHS, thus reinforcing each of those strategic pillars. Simultaneously, Frank Hoefflin took over the newly created position of Head Operations, Quality, and EHS. The position reports directly to the CEO but is not part of Group Management.

The Nomination and Compensation Committee performed its regular activities on compensation matters throughout the year, such as the annual review of the compensation programs, the performance goal-setting of Group Management at the beginning of the year and the performance assessment at year-end, the determination of the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management, as well as the preparation of the Compensation Report and of the say-on-pay votes at the Annual General Meeting. In particular, the Nomination and Compensation Committee revised the peer group of companies for compensation benchmarking in order to reflect the size and complexity of the company and conducted a review of the compensation of the Board of Directors and of Group Management. The Nomination and Compensation Committee established that the compensation design is well aligned with the business strategy and the share- holders' interests and decided not to implement any further changes for 2022, with the exception of the committee fees of the Board of Directors. From the 2022 Annual General Meeting onwards, committee fees will mirror the annual board retainer and will be paid half in cash and half in restricted share units (currently paid fully in cash).

At the 2021 Annual General Meeting, a binding vote on the aggregate maximum compensation amounts for the Board of Directors and for Group Management was conducted, as well as a consultative vote on the Compensation Report, so that shareholders could express their opinion on our compensation policies and princi- ples. The shareholders approved the compensation amounts for the Board of Directors and for Group Management and the consultative vote on the Compensation Report with a very high approval rate. These positive voting outcomes demonstrate that the company's active dialogue with investors is fruitful and that shareholders endorse the company's compensation system. We would like to thank investors for their continued trust and support.

Looking ahead, we will continue to assess and review our compensation programs to ensure that they are still fulfilling their purpose in the evolving context in which the company operates and are aligned with the interests of our shareholders. We will also continue to maintain an open dialogue with our shareholders and their representatives. We would like to thank you for sharing your perspectives on executive compensation with us, and trust that you will find this report informative.

Chair of the Nomination and Compensation Committee