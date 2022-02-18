Sika : Corporate Governance - Annual Report 2021

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

COMMITMENT TO OPENNESS AND TRANSPARENCY

Good Corporate Governance safeguards the sustainable development and performance of the company. Sika is committed to openness and transparency and provides information on structures and processes, areas of responsibility and decision procedures, as well as rights and obligations of various stakehold- ers. Reporting at Sika follows the SIX Swiss Exchange guidelines.

Group structure and shareholders

Sika AG, headquartered in Baar, is the only listed company of the Sika Group. Sika AG's shares are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange under Swiss security no. 41879292 and ISIN CH0418792922. At the end of the year under review, the market capitalization of Sika AG was CHF 54,385.70 million. In the year under review, the Sika Group encompassed unlisted subsidiaries in 101 countries. 225 companies are included in the scope of con- solidation. Companies of which Sika holds 50% or less of the voting rights are not consolidated. These are namely HPS North America, LLC, USA, Condensil SARL, France, as well as Chemical Sangyo Ltd., and Seven Tech Co. Ltd., Japan. Detailed information on the Group companies can be found on page 237 et seqq. of this report (available at https://www.sika.com/en/investors/reports-publications/financial-reports.html).

Sika conducts its worldwide activities according to countries that have been classed into regions with area- wide managerial functions. The heads of the regions are members of Group Management. The regional and national management teams bear full profit and loss responsibility, and - based on the Group strategy - set country-specific growth and sustainability targets and allocate resources.

Furthermore, Sika has geared its internal organization towards eight Target Markets, from the construction industry and from industrial manufacturing. These Target Markets are represented by one member of Group Management. Target Market responsibility is well defined in the regional management teams and the national subsidiaries as well. The relevant managers are responsible for the definition and launch of new prod- ucts, the implementation of best demonstrated practices, and the product-line policies for Group products, i.e., those offered worldwide, rather than only in one particular country.

The heads of the central Finance, Innovation and Sustainability, as well as Human Resources and Compliance departments are likewise members of Group Management, which consists of eight members. All Group business is consolidated in Sika AG, the holding company, which itself is under the supervision of the Board of Directors. The organizational structures are presented on pages 149 to 153 of the download version of this report (available at https://www.sika.com/en/investors/reports-publications/financial-reports.html).

As of the balance sheet date of December 31, 2021, Sika had received notification of four significant shareholders whose voting rights reached at least 3%: (1) BlackRock Inc., which owned 7.7% of all voting rights. (2) William H. Gates and Melinda French Gates, who held 5.3% of all voting rights via Cascade Investment L.L.C. and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. (3) The Capital Group Companies, which held 5.0% of all voting rights via Capital Research and Management Company, Capital Bank and Trust Company, Capital International Limited, Capital International, Inc., and Capital International Sarl. (4) Norges Bank (the Central Bank of Norway), which held 3.01% of all voting rights. A list of changes in significant shareholdings reported to the Disclosure­ Office of SIX Swiss Exchange during the year under review can be found at https://www.ser-ag.com/en/resources/notifications-market-participants/significant-shareholders.html#/.

There are no cross-shareholdings exceeding 3%, either in terms of capital or votes.