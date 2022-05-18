Sika Doubles Production Capacity With New Bolivia Plant

By Pierre Bertrand

Sika AG on Wednesday said that it has opened its new mortar and concrete admixtures plant in Bolivia's largest industrial park on the outskirts of Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

The plant, which replaces an existing facility, will double its production capacity and include space for future expansion, the Swiss specialty chemicals company said.

Sika also said it has expanded its warehousing space and administrative premises, and created a customer-training center.

Sika expects the Bolivian construction market to grow 9.5% in 2022 and exceed 4% annual growth through 2026, as the country industrializes and benefits from investments in infrastructure, energy and industrial projects.

