    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/18 05:34:58 am EDT
264.20 CHF   +0.08%
05:09aSika Doubles Production Capacity With New Bolivia Plant
DJ
01:12aSwitzerland's Sika Inaugurates New Mortar, Concrete Admixtures Production Site In Bolivia
MT
01:00aSika opens new plant in bolivia and doubles capacity
AQ
Sika Doubles Production Capacity With New Bolivia Plant

05/18/2022 | 05:09am EDT
By Pierre Bertrand


Sika AG on Wednesday said that it has opened its new mortar and concrete admixtures plant in Bolivia's largest industrial park on the outskirts of Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

The plant, which replaces an existing facility, will double its production capacity and include space for future expansion, the Swiss specialty chemicals company said.

Sika also said it has expanded its warehousing space and administrative premises, and created a customer-training center.

Sika expects the Bolivian construction market to grow 9.5% in 2022 and exceed 4% annual growth through 2026, as the country industrializes and benefits from investments in infrastructure, energy and industrial projects.


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 0508ET

All news about SIKA AG
05:09aSika Doubles Production Capacity With New Bolivia Plant
DJ
01:12aSwitzerland's Sika Inaugurates New Mortar, Concrete Admixtures Production Site In Boliv..
MT
01:00aSika opens new plant in bolivia and doubles capacity
AQ
05/13Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders Meeting
AQ
05/06Sika Sells Shotcrete Equipment Subsidiary to Normet Group
MT
05/06Sika to divest shotcrete equipment business
AQ
05/06Normet Group Oy agreed to acquire Aliva Equipment of Sika AG from Sika AG.
CI
04/21British Competition Watchdog To Probe Switzerland-based Sika's Proposed Purchase Of MBC..
MT
04/21Sika Acquisition of MBCC Group Faces UK Competition Probe
DJ
04/14SIKA AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Analyst Recommendations on SIKA AG
Financials
Sales 2022 10 415 M 10 492 M 10 492 M
Net income 2022 1 239 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
Net Debt 2022 2 155 M 2 171 M 2 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 40 578 M 40 876 M 40 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 26 666
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 264,00 CHF
Average target price 395,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Daniel J. Sauter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG-30.56%40 876
ECOLAB INC.-30.54%45 516
GIVAUDAN SA-23.75%33 562
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-20.18%18 988
SYMRISE AG-19.34%14 949
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-35.99%12 996