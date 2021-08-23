Sika : Fast and Successful Integration of Parex

On January 8, 2019, exactly one year ago, we announced the signing of the Parex acquisition.

Since then, we have been pressing ahead with the integration of Parex. Fully integrated management structures are already established in 20 of the 23 countries in which Parex is present. Joint business and procurement activities ensure that the synergy potential is fully exploited and the forecast synergies of CHF 80-100 million will be in the upper bandwidth range. Through cross-selling alone, we have identified CHF 230 million in sales with over 100 projects. Thanks to Parex, Sika has access to a billion-dollar distribution market in China. Sika solutions are currently sold in more than 2,000 Davco stores using a successful shop-in-shop concept.

We are delighted to see all the integration moves across the world. In the seven previous Parex integration newsletters, we shared many great examples which highlight the outstanding effort made by all countries to ensure that expertise, knowledge, competencies and synergies are fully optimized. Congratulations to the countries for the excellent progress made to date, and let's maintain the momentum throughout 2020!



Paul Schuler

CEO

