    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
Sika : Fast and Successful Integration of Parex

08/23/2021 | 09:14am EDT
Dear Friends

On January 8, 2019, exactly one year ago, we announced the signing of the Parex acquisition.

Since then, we have been pressing ahead with the integration of Parex. Fully integrated management structures are already established in 20 of the 23 countries in which Parex is present. Joint business and procurement activities ensure that the synergy potential is fully exploited and the forecast synergies of CHF 80-100 million will be in the upper bandwidth range. Through cross-selling alone, we have identified CHF 230 million in sales with over 100 projects. Thanks to Parex, Sika has access to a billion-dollar distribution market in China. Sika solutions are currently sold in more than 2,000 Davco stores using a successful shop-in-shop concept.

We are delighted to see all the integration moves across the world. In the seven previous Parex integration newsletters, we shared many great examples which highlight the outstanding effort made by all countries to ensure that expertise, knowledge, competencies and synergies are fully optimized. Congratulations to the countries for the excellent progress made to date, and let's maintain the momentum throughout 2020!

Paul Schuler
CEO

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 13:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 183 M 10 019 M 10 019 M
Net income 2021 1 071 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
Net Debt 2021 2 349 M 2 563 M 2 563 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,1x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 46 553 M 50 714 M 50 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 25 274
Free-Float 94,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 328,40 CHF
Average target price 345,18 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Frank Höfflin Chief Technology Officer
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG35.81%50 714
ECOLAB INC.2.63%63 529
GIVAUDAN SA23.99%46 493
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.80.56%35 108
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG19.11%25 887
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.342.67%24 457