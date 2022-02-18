Sika : Financial Report - Annual Report 2021

|
CONSOLIDATEDFINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT for the year ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
in CHF mn
|
Notes
|
%
|
2020
|
%
|
2021
|
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
1, 2
|
100.0
|
7,877.5
|
100.0
|
9,252.3
|
17.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Material expenses
|
3
|
-45.2
|
-3,562.7
|
-48.2
|
-4,461.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross result
|
|
54.8
|
4,314.8
|
51.8
|
4,791.3
|
11.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel expenses
|
4
|
-19.4
|
-1,525.9
|
-17.7
|
-1,635.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
5
|
-16.4
|
-1,291.3
|
-15.1
|
-1,398.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit before depreciation
|
|
19.0
|
1,497.6
|
19.0
|
1,758.0
|
17.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expenses
|
2, 16, 17
|
-4.6
|
-367.1
|
-4.0
|
-366.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
2
|
14.4
|
1,130.5
|
15.0
|
1,391.4
|
23.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
7
|
0.0
|
5.5
|
0.1
|
11.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
6
|
-0.7
|
-57.4
|
-0.6
|
-56.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial income
|
7
|
0.1
|
6.0
|
0.1
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial expenses
|
6
|
-0.3
|
-24.7
|
-0.2
|
-17.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from associated companies
|
7
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before taxes
|
|
13.5
|
1,060.4
|
14.4
|
1,335.6
|
26.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
8
|
-3.0
|
-235.3
|
-3.1
|
-287.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit
|
|
10.5
|
825.1
|
11.3
|
1,048.5
|
27.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to Sika shareholders
|
|
10.5
|
824.5
|
11.3
|
1,047.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|
25
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Undiluted earnings per share (in CHF)
|
9
|
|
|
5.82
|
|
|
7.39
|
27.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share (in CHF)
|
9
|
|
|
5.22
|
|
|
6.60
|
26.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the year ended December 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
in CHF mn
|
Notes
|
%
|
2020
|
%
|
2021
|
|
in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit
|
|
10.5
|
825.1
|
11.3
|
1,048.5
|
27.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actuarial gains (+)/losses (-) on employee benefit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
obligations
|
23
|
-0.2
|
-14.7
|
1.6
|
146.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax effect
|
8
|
0.0
|
1.7
|
-0.3
|
-25.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
-0.2
|
-13.0
|
1.3
|
120.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences taken to equity
|
|
-3.8
|
-300.1
|
0.6
|
52.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or loss
|
|
-3.8
|
-300.1
|
0.6
|
52.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
-4.0
|
-313.1
|
1.9
|
173.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
6.5
|
512.0
|
13.2
|
1,221.5
|
138.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to Sika shareholders
|
|
6.5
|
511.6
|
13.2
|
1,220.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to non-controlling interests
|
25
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET as at December 31
|
in CHF mn
|
Notes
|
2020
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
10, 27
|
1,318.7
|
1,175.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
11, 27
|
1,361.8
|
1,576.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
12
|
814.0
|
1,158.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
|
13
|
120.7
|
190.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
14, 27
|
19.4
|
30.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
15
|
0.0
|
33.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
3,634.6
|
4,165.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment
|
16
|
1,702.6
|
1,776.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
17
|
4,172.3
|
4,373.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in associated companies
|
18
|
2.5
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
8
|
194.7
|
142.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
14, 27
|
87.3
|
233.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
6,159.4
|
6,534.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
9,794.0
|
10,699.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
19, 27
|
846.3
|
1,033.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and deferred income
|
20
|
454.0
|
519.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
21, 27
|
334.7
|
334.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax liabilities
|
|
163.3
|
170.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions
|
22
|
26.8
|
26.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities classified as held for sale
|
15
|
0.0
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
1,825.1
|
2,088.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
21, 27
|
3,851.9
|
3,393.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisions
|
22
|
98.3
|
95.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
8
|
379.9
|
367.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employee benefit obligations
|
23
|
319.5
|
322.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
24
|
31.3
|
36.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
4,680.9
|
4,216.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
6,506.0
|
6,304.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
25
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
25
|
-5.2
|
-10.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves
|
25
|
3,289.6
|
4,403.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to Sika shareholders
|
25
|
3,285.8
|
4,393.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
25
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
25
|
3,288.0
|
4,395.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
9,794.0
|
10,699.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|SIKA AG
|-20.33%
|50 288