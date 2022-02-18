Log in
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/17 11:31:03 am
302.8 CHF   -0.03%
12:17aConstruction chemicals maker Sika posts highest-ever annual profit
12:01aSIKA : We Add Value For Everyone - Our Year 2021
12:01aSIKA : Business Year - Annual Report 2021
Sika : Financial Report - Annual Report 2021

02/18/2022 | 12:01am EST
SIKA

BUSINESS YEAR

2021

WWW.SIKA.COM/ANNUALREPORT

SIKA ANNUAL

FINANCIAL REPORT

Financial Statements

4

Appendix to the consolidated financial statements

6

5-Year Reviews

12

SIKa AG Financial Statements

15

CONSOLIDATEDFINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT for the year ended December 31

Change

in CHF mn

Notes

%

2020

%

2021

in %

Net sales

1, 2

100.0

7,877.5

100.0

9,252.3

17.5

Material expenses

3

-45.2

-3,562.7

-48.2

-4,461.0

Gross result

54.8

4,314.8

51.8

4,791.3

11.0

Personnel expenses

4

-19.4

-1,525.9

-17.7

-1,635.3

Other operating expenses

5

-16.4

-1,291.3

-15.1

-1,398.0

Operating profit before depreciation

19.0

1,497.6

19.0

1,758.0

17.4

Depreciation and amortization expenses

2, 16, 17

-4.6

-367.1

-4.0

-366.6

Operating profit

2

14.4

1,130.5

15.0

1,391.4

23.1

Interest income

7

0.0

5.5

0.1

11.5

Interest expenses

6

-0.7

-57.4

-0.6

-56.9

Other financial income

7

0.1

6.0

0.1

7.0

Other financial expenses

6

-0.3

-24.7

-0.2

-17.8

Income from associated companies

7

0.0

0.5

0.0

0.4

Profit before taxes

13.5

1,060.4

14.4

1,335.6

26.0

Income taxes

8

-3.0

-235.3

-3.1

-287.1

Net profit

10.5

825.1

11.3

1,048.5

27.1

Profit attributable to Sika shareholders

10.5

824.5

11.3

1,047.9

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

25

0.0

0.6

0.0

0.6

Undiluted earnings per share (in CHF)

9

5.82

7.39

27.0

Diluted earnings per share (in CHF)

9

5.22

6.60

26.4

SIKA ANNUAL REPORT 2021

187

Consolidated Financial Statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the year ended December 31

Change

in CHF mn

Notes

%

2020

%

2021

in %

Net profit

10.5

825.1

11.3

1,048.5

27.1

Actuarial gains (+)/losses (-) on employee benefit

obligations

23

-0.2

-14.7

1.6

146.1

Income tax effect

8

0.0

1.7

-0.3

-25.6

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

-0.2

-13.0

1.3

120.5

Exchange differences taken to equity

-3.8

-300.1

0.6

52.5

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit

or loss

-3.8

-300.1

0.6

52.5

Other comprehensive income

-4.0

-313.1

1.9

173.0

Comprehensive income

6.5

512.0

13.2

1,221.5

138.6

Attributable to Sika shareholders

6.5

511.6

13.2

1,220.9

Attributable to non-controlling interests

25

0.0

0.4

0.0

0.6

SIKA ANNUAL REPORT 2021

188

Consolidated Financial Statements

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET as at December 31

in CHF mn

Notes

2020

2021

Cash and cash equivalents

10, 27

1,318.7

1,175.0

Accounts receivable

11, 27

1,361.8

1,576.8

Inventories

12

814.0

1,158.3

Prepaid expenses and accrued income

13

120.7

190.4

Other assets

14, 27

19.4

30.9

Assets classified as held for sale

15

0.0

33.7

Current assets

3,634.6

4,165.1

Property, plant, and equipment

16

1,702.6

1,776.6

Intangible assets

17

4,172.3

4,373.0

Investments in associated companies

18

2.5

9.2

Deferred tax assets

8

194.7

142.5

Other assets

14, 27

87.3

233.5

Non-current assets

6,159.4

6,534.8

ASSETS

9,794.0

10,699.9

Accounts payable

19, 27

846.3

1,033.2

Accrued expenses and deferred income

20

454.0

519.9

Financial liabilities

21, 27

334.7

334.9

Income tax liabilities

163.3

170.3

Provisions

22

26.8

26.0

Liabilities classified as held for sale

15

0.0

3.7

Current liabilities

1,825.1

2,088.0

Financial liabilities

21, 27

3,851.9

3,393.9

Provisions

22

98.3

95.6

Deferred tax liabilities

8

379.9

367.2

Employee benefit obligations

23

319.5

322.9

Other liabilities

24

31.3

36.4

Non-current liabilities

4,680.9

4,216.0

LIABILITIES

6,506.0

6,304.0

Capital stock

25

1.4

1.4

Treasury shares

25

-5.2

-10.7

Reserves

25

3,289.6

4,403.1

Equity attributable to Sika shareholders

25

3,285.8

4,393.8

Non-controlling interests

25

2.2

2.1

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

25

3,288.0

4,395.9

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

9,794.0

10,699.9

SIKA ANNUAL REPORT 2021

189

Consolidated Financial Statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
