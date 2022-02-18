Sika : GRI Content Index

Disclosure
102-27 Collective knowledge of highest governance body
102-28 Evaluating the highest governance body's performance
102-29 Identifying and managing economic, environmental, and social impacts
102-30 Effectiveness of risk management processes
102-31 Review of economic, environmental, and social topics
102-32 Highest governance body's role in
sustainability reporting
102-33 Communicating critical concerns
102-34 Nature and total number of critical concerns
102-35 Remuneration policies
102-36 Process for determining remuneration
102-37 Stakeholders' involvement in remuneration
102-38 Annual total compensation ratio
102-39 Percentage increase in annual total compensation ratio
102-40 List of stakeholder groups
102-41 Collective bargaining agreements
102-42 Identifying and selecting stakeholders
102-43 Approach to stakeholder engagement
102-44 Key topics and concerns raised
102-45 Entities included in the consolidated financial statements
102-46 Defining report content and topic Boundaries
102-47 List of material topics
102-48 Restatements of information
102-49 Changes in reporting
Page number(s)* and/or URL(s) and/or other documents
p.151
p.24-25
p.23-44,64-67
p.23-31
p.23-44,64-67
The Board of Directors and the Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer review and approve the Sustainability report as an integral part of the Annual Report.
p.73
p.70-71
p.166-185
p.166-185
p.166-185
p.166-185
p.166-185
p.63-64
p.77
p.63-64
p.63-64
p.63-64
p.237-242
p.66-67
p.66-67
p.96
There are no changes in the list of material topics and topic boundaries compared to previous reporting periods. Sika includes all subsidiaries in the reporting.
p.145-146