Sika : Has the Solutions for New Trends in Construction – Modular Building

Image: A fasthouse construction from Ireland where Sika products have been used in the modular construction.

Off-site construction shows strong growth rates. The demand for more productivity in construction is high - especially in urban areas where there is the need to solve housing and public building shortages such as schools or hospitals and at the same time manage skills shortages on the construction site. Forecasts predict that the global modular construction market will grow from CHF 110 billion in 2018 to CHF 155 billion by 2023. Factory assembly of modular buildings and components such as floors, walls, roofs, bathrooms or complete houses also brings advantages in terms of cost and time savings, reduced site deliveries and the subsequent local impact of construction, less need for sub-contractors, and a reduced risk of delays caused by poor weather. The subsequent reduction in material handling and the decrease in the amount of waste produced onsite also makes this method of construction more sustainable. At the same time modular building enables mass production and repeatability.

