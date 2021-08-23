Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Sika AG
  News
  Summary
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sika : Has the Solutions for New Trends in Construction – Modular Building

08/23/2021 | 09:14am EDT
Modular construction market to reach CHF 155 billion by 2023
Image: A fasthouse construction from Ireland where Sika products have been used in the modular construction.

Off-site construction shows strong growth rates. The demand for more productivity in construction is high - especially in urban areas where there is the need to solve housing and public building shortages such as schools or hospitals and at the same time manage skills shortages on the construction site. Forecasts predict that the global modular construction market will grow from CHF 110 billion in 2018 to CHF 155 billion by 2023. Factory assembly of modular buildings and components such as floors, walls, roofs, bathrooms or complete houses also brings advantages in terms of cost and time savings, reduced site deliveries and the subsequent local impact of construction, less need for sub-contractors, and a reduced risk of delays caused by poor weather. The subsequent reduction in material handling and the decrease in the amount of waste produced onsite also makes this method of construction more sustainable. At the same time modular building enables mass production and repeatability.

'Sika has a unique offer combining high quality construction products with the know-how to optimize the production process.' Scott Henry, Senior Vice President, Industry

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 13:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SIKA AG
Financials
Sales 2021 9 183 M 10 019 M 10 019 M
Net income 2021 1 071 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
Net Debt 2021 2 349 M 2 563 M 2 563 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,1x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 46 553 M 50 714 M 50 791 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 25 274
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 328,40 CHF
Average target price 345,18 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Frank Höfflin Chief Technology Officer
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG35.81%50 714
ECOLAB INC.2.63%63 529
GIVAUDAN SA23.99%46 493
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.80.56%35 108
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG19.11%25 887
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.342.67%24 457