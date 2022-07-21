|
Sika : Investor Presentation – Half-Year Results 2022
OUR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2022
RECORDS IN SALES, EBIT, AND PROFIT
SIKA INVESTOR PRESENTATION
BAAR, JULY 22, 2022
-
OUR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2022 - RECORDS IN SALES, EBIT, AND PROFIT
-
SIKA'S GROWTH DRIVERS
-
UPDATE ON MBCC ACQUISITION
-
OUTLOOK
1. OUR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2022 - RECORDS IN SALES, EBIT, AND PROFIT
RECORD RESULTS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022
GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES OF 19.5% - EBIT GROWTH OF 22.7%
-
Sales and profit
-
-
Sales growth of 19.5% in local currencies. Record sales of CHF 5,250.3 million (+18.0% in CHF).
-
Record operating profit (EBIT) at CHF 841.9 million (+22.7%), including profit from divestment of European industrial coatings business plus expenses in connection with acquisition of MBCC Group.
-
EBIT margin at 16.0%
-
Key investments
-
-
Two acquisitions: Sable Marco (Canada) and United Gilsonite Laboratories "UGL" (USA)
-
Four new plants opened: Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Bolivia, and USA
-
Outlook and strategy
-
-
Growth in local currencies by well over 10%, surpassing CHF 10 billion for the first time
-
Over-proportionalincrease in EBIT expected
-
Confirmation of 2023 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth
-
Closing of MBCC acquisition is targeted for the end of 2022
HIGHLIGHTS IN 2022 ACQUISITIONS & DIVESTMENTS
Acquisition of Sable Marco,
Closing of transaction related to
divestment of European industrial coatings business (April 2022)
|
Acquisition of UGL, USA
|
|
Sika to acquire MBCC Group
|
(May 2022)
|
|
(expected closing H2 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Sika AG published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 03:13:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|Analyst Recommendations on SIKA AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
10 590 M
10 919 M
10 919 M
|Net income 2022
|
1 232 M
1 270 M
1 270 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
3 703 M
3 818 M
3 818 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|29,6x
|Yield 2022
|1,44%
|
|Capitalization
|
36 535 M
37 669 M
37 669 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,80x
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,05x
|Nbr of Employees
|26 666
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|20
|Last Close Price
|237,70 CHF
|Average target price
|347,05 CHF
|Spread / Average Target
|46,0%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|SIKA AG
|-39.58%
|36 907