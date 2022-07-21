Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Sika AG
  News
  Summary
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-07-21 am EDT
237.70 CHF   +1.80%
07/21Specialty chemicals firm Sika's sales jump on expansion, post-COVID recovery
RE
07/21Sika's H1 Profit Jumps 21% Following Sale of European Industrial Coatings Unit
MT
07/21SIKA : Investor Presentation – Half-Year Results 2022
PU
Sika : Investor Presentation – Half-Year Results 2022

07/21/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
OUR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2022

RECORDS IN SALES, EBIT, AND PROFIT

SIKA INVESTOR PRESENTATION

BAAR, JULY 22, 2022

  1. OUR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2022 - RECORDS IN SALES, EBIT, AND PROFIT
  2. SIKA'S GROWTH DRIVERS
  3. UPDATE ON MBCC ACQUISITION
  4. OUTLOOK

1. OUR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2022 - RECORDS IN SALES, EBIT, AND PROFIT

RECORD RESULTS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES OF 19.5% - EBIT GROWTH OF 22.7%

  1. Sales and profit
    • Sales growth of 19.5% in local currencies. Record sales of CHF 5,250.3 million (+18.0% in CHF).
    • Record operating profit (EBIT) at CHF 841.9 million (+22.7%), including profit from divestment of European industrial coatings business plus expenses in connection with acquisition of MBCC Group.
    • EBIT margin at 16.0%
  3. Key investments
    • Two acquisitions: Sable Marco (Canada) and United Gilsonite Laboratories "UGL" (USA)
    • Four new plants opened: Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Bolivia, and USA
  5. Outlook and strategy
    • Growth in local currencies by well over 10%, surpassing CHF 10 billion for the first time
    • Over-proportionalincrease in EBIT expected
    • Confirmation of 2023 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth
    • Closing of MBCC acquisition is targeted for the end of 2022

4

HIGHLIGHTS IN 2022 ACQUISITIONS & DIVESTMENTS

Acquisition of Sable Marco,

Closing of transaction related to

Divestment of Aliva

Canada (March 2022)

divestment of European industrial coatings business (April 2022)

(May 2022)

Acquisition of UGL, USA

Sika to acquire MBCC Group

(May 2022)

(expected closing H2 2022)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 03:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 590 M 10 919 M 10 919 M
Net income 2022 1 232 M 1 270 M 1 270 M
Net Debt 2022 3 703 M 3 818 M 3 818 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 36 535 M 37 669 M 37 669 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
EV / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 26 666
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 237,70 CHF
Average target price 347,05 CHF
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Daniel J. Sauter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG-39.58%36 907
ECOLAB INC.-32.73%45 533
GIVAUDAN SA-30.53%31 624
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-26.98%17 835
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-22.41%16 559
SYMRISE AG-17.69%15 239