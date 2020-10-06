Log in
SIKA AG    SIKA   CH0418792922

Sika : Media Release 2020 October New Plant Sika Expands Mortar Production in China 06/10/2020 With the commissioning of a new production facility in Chengdu, Sika has further expanded its capacity in the rapidly growing mortar market in China. In addition to profiting from the strong demand, Sika can also benefit from the launch of new products and the expansion of the distributor network offering Sika solutions directly to craftsmen and DIY customers.

10/06/2020 | 01:05am EDT

State Investment Driving Growth

China's construction industry is expected to see further growth this year, despite COVID‐19. The expansion will be driven by major levels of investment spending on the part of the government, with investment in transportation and energy infrastructure, better intercity connections, and the reduction of environmental pollution. According to estimates, China's construction industry is expected to grow by 6.1% in 2021, with annual growth averaging around five percent until 2029.

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 05:04:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 7 899 M 8 633 M 8 633 M
Net income 2020 730 M 797 M 797 M
Net Debt 2020 2 999 M 3 277 M 3 277 M
P/E ratio 2020 47,3x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 32 501 M 35 502 M 35 522 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 24 800
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 226,88 CHF
Last Close Price 229,30 CHF
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Schuler Chief Executive Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman & President
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Frank Höfflin Chief Technology Officer
Daniel J. Sauter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIKA AG26.09%35 502
ECOLAB INC.3.32%56 903
GIVAUDAN SA34.44%41 081
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG30.71%21 256
SYMRISE AG27.67%19 113
UMICORE-14.55%10 503
