State Investment Driving Growth
China's construction industry is expected to see further growth this year, despite COVID‐19. The expansion will be driven by major levels of investment spending on the part of the government, with investment in transportation and energy infrastructure, better intercity connections, and the reduction of environmental pollution. According to estimates, China's construction industry is expected to grow by 6.1% in 2021, with annual growth averaging around five percent until 2029.
