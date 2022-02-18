Log in
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/17 11:31:03 am
302.8 CHF   -0.03%
12:17aConstruction chemicals maker Sika posts highest-ever annual profit
RE
12:01aSIKA : We Add Value For Everyone - Our Year 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Business Year - Annual Report 2021
PU
Sika : SASB Content Index

02/18/2022 | 12:01am EST
SASB CONTENT INDEX

Page number(s)*

Topic

Accounting metric

Code

and/or URL(s) and/or

other documents

GRI reference

Greenhouse

Gross global Scope 1 emissions,

RT-CH-

p.122-123

GRI 305-1

Gas Emissions

percentage covered under emissions-

110a.1

limiting regulations

Discussion of long-term and short-term

RT-CH-

p.59, 107-108

strategy or plan to manage Scope 1

110a.2

emissions, emissions reduction targets,

and an analysis of performance

against those targets

Air Quality

Air emissions of the following pollutants:

RT-CH-

p.125

GRI 305-7

(1) NOx (excluding N2O), (2) SOx,

120a.1

(3) volatile organic compounds (VOCs),

and (4) hazardous air pollutants (HAPs)

Energy

(1) Total energy consumed,

RT-CH-

p.118-121

GRI 302-1; GRI 302-2;

Management

(2) percentage grid electricity,

130a.1

GRI 302-3; GRI 302-4

(3) percentage renewable,

(4) total self-generated energy

Water

(1) Total water withdrawn, (2) total water

RT-CH-

108-113

GRI 303-3; GRI 303-5

Management

consumed, percentage of each in regions

140a.1

with High or Extremely High Baseline

Water Stress

Number of incidents of non-compliance

RT-CH-

p.126

GRI 307-1

associated with water quality permits,

140a.2

standards, and regulations

Description of water management risks

RT-CH-

p.23-24,32-37,108-113

and discussion of strategies and practices

140a.3

to mitigate those risks

Workforce

(1) Total recordable incident rate (TRIR)

RT-CH-

p.91

GRI 403-9; GRI 403-10

Health & Safety

and (2) fatality rate for (a) direct

320a.1

employees and (b) contract employees

Description of efforts to assess, monitor,

RT-CH-

p.86-93

and reduce exposure of employees and

320a.2

contract workers to long-term (chronic)

health risks

Product Design

Revenue from products designed for

RT-CH-

p.60, 129-131,133-137

for Use-phase

usephase resource efficiency

410a.1

Efficiency

Safety &

1) Percentage of products that contain

RT-CH-

p.93, 139-140

GRI 416-1

Environmental

Globally Harmonized System of Classifi-

410b.1

Stewardship of

cation and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS)

Chemicals

Category 1 and 2 Health and Environ-

mental Hazardous Substances, (2)

percentage of such products that have

undergone a hazard assessment

Management

Discussion of corporate positions related

RT-CH-

p.23-25, 56

of the Legal &

to government regulations and/or policy

530a.1

Regulatory

proposals that address environmental

Environment

and social factors affecting the industry

*Page number(s) refer to the Annual Report 2021, English version.

1/1

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 221 M 10 020 M 10 020 M
Net income 2021 1 035 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
Net Debt 2021 2 361 M 2 566 M 2 566 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,5x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 46 360 M 50 381 M 50 381 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,28x
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 25 274
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 302,80 CHF
Average target price 414,32 CHF
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Daniel J. Sauter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG-20.33%50 288
ECOLAB INC.-23.96%52 387
GIVAUDAN SA-23.18%36 806
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-7.25%24 018
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.89%19 483
SYMRISE AG-19.69%17 426