Sika : SASB Content Index

Page number(s)*
Topic
Accounting metric
Code
and/or URL(s) and/or
other documents
GRI reference
Greenhouse
Gross global Scope 1 emissions,
RT-CH-
p.122-123
GRI 305-1
Gas Emissions
percentage covered under emissions-
110a.1
limiting regulations
Discussion of long-term and short-term
RT-CH-
p.59, 107-108
strategy or plan to manage Scope 1
110a.2
emissions, emissions reduction targets,
and an analysis of performance
against those targets
Air Quality
Air emissions of the following pollutants:
RT-CH-
p.125
GRI 305-7
(1) NOx (excluding N2O), (2) SOx,
120a.1
(3) volatile organic compounds (VOCs),
and (4) hazardous air pollutants (HAPs)
Energy
(1) Total energy consumed,
RT-CH-
p.118-121
GRI 302-1; GRI 302-2;
Management
(2) percentage grid electricity,
GRI 302-3; GRI 302-4
(4) total self-generated energy
Water
(1) Total water withdrawn, (2) total water
RT-CH-
108-113
GRI 303-3; GRI 303-5
Management
consumed, percentage of each in regions
140a.1
with High or Extremely High Baseline
|
Number of incidents of non-compliance
RT-CH-
p.126
GRI 307-1
associated with water quality permits,
140a.2
|
Description of water management risks
RT-CH-
p.23-24,32-37,108-113
and discussion of strategies and practices
140a.3
|
Workforce
(1) Total recordable incident rate (TRIR)
RT-CH-
p.91
GRI 403-9; GRI 403-10
Health & Safety
and (2) fatality rate for (a) direct
320a.1
|
Description of efforts to assess, monitor,
RT-CH-
p.86-93
and reduce exposure of employees and
320a.2
|
Product Design
Revenue from products designed for
RT-CH-
p.60, 129-131,133-137
for Use-phase
usephase resource efficiency
410a.1
|
Safety &
1) Percentage of products that contain
RT-CH-
p.93, 139-140
GRI 416-1
Environmental
Globally Harmonized System of Classifi-
410b.1
Stewardship of
cation and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS)
Chemicals
Category 1 and 2 Health and Environ-
mental Hazardous Substances, (2)
percentage of such products that have
|
Management
Discussion of corporate positions related
RT-CH-
p.23-25, 56
of the Legal &
to government regulations and/or policy
530a.1
Environment
and social factors affecting the industry
