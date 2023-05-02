Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:29 2023-05-02 am EDT
242.80 CHF   -1.06%
12:40pSika Seals MBCC Acquisition After Deal to Divest Some Assets
DJ
12:17pSwitzerland's Sika completes acquisition of Germany-based MBCC
RE
12:01pSika successfully closes mbcc acquisition and strengthens position as sustainability champion in the global construction industry
AQ
Sika Seals MBCC Acquisition After Deal to Divest Some Assets

05/02/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
By Joshua Kirby


Sika said Tuesday that it has finalized its acquisition of German construction-chemicals firm MBCC Group, after securing regulatory approvals through divestment of part of the business.

The Swiss chemicals group in March reached a deal to sell MBCC's chemical-admixtures assets in various countries to private-equity firm Cinven with approval from the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority, after it had to pull out of a previous deal with Ineos Enterprises because of concerns raised by the antitrust regulator.

The acquired business generated around 2.1 billion Swiss francs ($2.35 billion) last year, Sika said, and will help the combined group top CHF12 billion in sales this year, compared with the CHF10.49 billion Sika made last year.

Annual synergies should be in the range of CHF160 million to CHF180 million by 2026, Sika said.

"Sika's sustainable product portfolio will be further enhanced with MBCC's innovative technologies," the company said.

Sika said in 2021 that it would acquire MBCC from an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, in a transaction with an enterprise value of CHF5.5 billion.


Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1239ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) -0.24% 0.423 End-of-day quote.-6.83%
SIKA AG -1.06% 242.8 Delayed Quote.10.69%
Financials
Sales 2023 11 962 M 13 346 M 13 346 M
Net income 2023 1 265 M 1 411 M 1 411 M
Net Debt 2023 5 201 M 5 803 M 5 803 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,9x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 37 743 M 42 108 M 42 108 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
EV / Sales 2024 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 27 708
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 245,40 CHF
Average target price 297,79 CHF
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Monika Ribar Baumann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG10.69%42 108
ECOLAB INC.15.95%48 047
GIVAUDAN SA10.20%32 137
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-18.26%20 794
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG16.85%19 088
SYMRISE AG7.67%16 783
