Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-20 am EDT
222.40 CHF   +1.14%
12:31aChemical maker Sika's sales jump on expansion, construction activity
RE
10/20Sika's Nine-Month Net Profit Rises Amid Stronger Sales
DJ
10/20Swiss Chemicals Group Sika's FY22 Nine-month Income Soars 16% Amid Sales Growth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sika : Shareholder Letter Nine Months 2022

10/20/2022 | 11:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHAREHOLDER LETTER

2022NINE MONTHS 0

WWW.SIKA.COM

SHAREHOLDER LETTER

SIKA WITH STRONG PERFORMANCE IN DEMANDING MARKETS

  • Sales at CHF 7,998.5 million (+16.6% in CHF)
  • Sales up by 18.5% in local currencies
  • Operating profit (EBIT): CHF 1,231.5 million (+16.8%)
  • Acquisition of Sable Marco (Canada) and UGL (USA)
  • New plants opened in Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Bolivia, and in the USA
  • Outlook for 2022 fiscal year confirmed:
    • Sales increase in local currencies of over 15%, surpassing CHF 10 billion for the first time
    • Over-proportionalincrease in EBIT expected
    • Confirmation of 2023 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth
    • Closing of MBCC acquisition targeted for first half of 2023

Sika continued to perform well in a volatile economic environment and achieved another record result in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022. Sales increased noticeably to CHF 7,998.5 million (+16.6%), corresponding to growth of 18.5% in local currencies. The currency effect amounted to -1.9%. The acquisition effect was 3.4%, corresponding to organic growth of 15.1% in the reporting period.

Thomas Hasler, Chief Executive Officer: "In the first nine months of the current fiscal year we achieved impressive results under continued demanding conditions. With our broad-based business model and global geographic presence, we have proven to be crisis-resistant and continued to grow strongly. It is our goal to reach sales of CHF 10 billion for the first time in 2022 and to increase our operating profit by an over-proportional amount."

HIGHER RAW MATERIAL COSTS, EBIT INCREASE OF 16.8%

Sharp rises in raw material costs led to a lower material margin of 49.3% in the first nine months (previous year: 52.6%). Thanks to the systematic use of price increases and by exploiting synergies and efficiency gains along the entire value chain, further economies of scale were achieved. The operating profit margin was maintained at a high level, at 15.4% (previous year: 15.4%). Operating profit (EBIT) thus amounts to CHF 1,231.5 million (previous year: CHF 1,054.0 million), corresponding to a year-on-year increase of 16.8%. EBIT includes a profit of CHF 168 million resulting from the divestment of the Eu- ropean industrial coatings business. It also contains expenses of CHF 39 million incurred in connection with the planned acquisition of MBCC. Net profit increased to CHF 885.9 million (previous year: CHF 765.1 million).

DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS

The global construction sector is characterized by the climate change megatrend as well as by increasing automation, digitalization, and easy-to-apply products, which are increasingly changing the construction industry. There is growing demand for solutions that increase climate efficiency, reduce CO2 emissions, and use resources sparingly. With its broad product portfolio, Sika is ideally positioned to offer its customers technologies that allow them to reduce their CO2 footprint, while at the same time enhancing longevity and minimizing the use of resources in construction. In addition, Sika is benefiting from broad-based, global, state-driven economic support programs.

The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) reported a sales increase in local currencies of 10.5% for the first nine months (previous year: 17.6%). Sika's distribution business, which includes sales via

home improvement stores, builders' merchants, and online platforms, posted a decline in the last two quarters of the current fiscal year. By contrast, the project business, driven by economic support programs and new investments in the energy sector, is more robust and saw only a slight decline. Countries in Africa and the Middle East are continuing to benefit from strong double-digit growth.

Sika moved to a new site in the East African country of Tanzania in the first half of the year and is now producing mortars locally in addition to concrete admixtures. It also extended its facility in Western Africa's Ivory Coast. This site is now double its previous size and enjoys not only additional manufacturing facilities but also new warehousing ca- pacities, office space, and laboratories.

The Americas region recorded growth in local currencies of 31.9% (previous year: 19.3%). Sika generated most of this growth in US infrastructure projects, which in 2022 alone received state-funded investments amounting to the equivalent of CHF 200-250 billion. Construction activity is focused on the modernization and expansion of subway lines, bridges, tunnels, and freeways. High demand also stems from investments in commercial construction projects, including stadiums, warehouses, and data centers. In the USA, large-scale investments are also being made related to the reimporting of industrial know-how from Asia.

The acquisition of Sable Marco in Canada and UGL in the USA means that Sika has acquired two companies which sell their high-performance products via established distribution channels. Also, a new mortar production plant was commissioned in Bolivia, and a production facility for concrete admixtures was opened near Washington D.C. in the USA.

Sales in the Asia/Pacific region increased by 17.6% in local currencies (previous year: 20.7%). In China, it was above all the distribution business that benefited from ongoing strong growth momentum, recording double-digit growth rates, whereas the project business was impacted by additional lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sika nevertheless achieved double-digit growth in China. Business in India continued to grow dynamically, and double-digit growth was achieved in challenging markets in the countries in Southeast Asia.

In the Global Business segment Sika achieved growth in local currencies of 22.0% (previous year: 9.9%), and therefore grew more strongly than the market as a whole. High demand for new vehicles and a normalization of supply chains have boosted business. Sika

SIKA SHAREHOLDER LETTER NINE MONTHS 2022

2

Shareholder Letter

expects the automotive market to recover in the medium term with sustained growth momentum. This will be driven by the transformation of the automotive industry, with electromobility and alternative drive concepts playing a central role.

ACHIEVE FURTHER GROWTH THROUGH SUSTAINABILITY AND NET ZERO OBJECTIVES

Sustainability has been a core element in Sika's growth strategy for over a decade and will be embedded even more broadly going forward as part of Sika's net zero promise. With its powerful capacity for in- novation, Sika develops sustainable solutions for the construction sector and for industrial applications, such as those in the automotive industry. The company is focused on innovating in a very targeted manner in order to achieve its net zero objectives. Sika's goal is to continue to grow sustainably and in doing so use its innovations to decouple the growth of the company from greenhouse gas emissions.

STRATEGIC FIT OF MBCC CONFIRMED - OUTLOOK FOR 2022 Sika confirms the strategic fit of the MBCC acquisition. Unconditional approval has been received from the authorities in most countries, among them Japan, China, Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Thailand. The acquisition is significantly value-enhancing and Sika confirms annual synergies of CHF 160-180 million. A suitable buyer is being sought for part of the MBCC admixture business. The completion of this acquisition is targeted for the first half of 2023.

For fiscal year 2022, Sika expects sales in local currencies to increase by over 15%, with an over-proportional increase in EBIT.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2022

%

1.1.2021 -

%

1.1.2022 -

Change

in CHF mn

30.9.2021

30.9.2022

in %

Net sales

100

6,862.7

100.0

7,998.5

16.6

Material expenses

-47.4

-3,253.9

-50.7

-4,056.7

24.7

Gross result

52.6

3,608.8

49.3

3,941.8

9.2

Personnel expenses

-17.8

-1,222.5

-16.4

-1,309.1

7.1

Other operating expenses

-15.5

-1,058.8

-13.9

-1,111.3

5.0

Operating profit before depreciation

19.3

1,327.5

19.0

1,521.4

14.6

Depreciation and amortization expenses

-3.9

-273.5

-3.6

-289.9

6.0

Operating profit (EBIT)

15.4

1,054.0

15.4

1,231.5

16.8

Interest income

0.1

8.8

0.1

11.6

Interest expenses

-0.6

-40.6

-0.6

-46.1

Other financial income

0.1

5.0

0.1

6.0

Other financial expenses

-0.2

-12.9

-0.3

-27.4

Income from associated companies

0.0

0.3

0.0

0.1

Profit before taxes

14.8

1,014.6

14.7

1,175.7

15.9

Income taxes

-3.7

-249.5

-3.6

-289.8

Net profit

11.1

765.1

11.1

885.9

15.8

Profit attributable to Sika shareholders­

11.1

764.5

11.1

885.9

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

0.0

0.5

0.0

0.0

SIKA SHAREHOLDER LETTER NINE MONTHS 2022

3

Income Statement

NET SALES BY REGION

1.1.2021 -

1.1.2022 -

Year-on-year change

30.9.2021

30.9.2022

(+/- in %)

In CHF

In local

Currency

Acquisition

Organic

in CHF mn

currencies1

effect

effect2

growth3

By region

EMEA

3,097.8

3,221.9

4.0

10.5

-6.5

-0.8

11.3

Americas

1,773.8

2,427.2

36.8

31.9

4.9

6.8

25.1

Asia/Pacific

1,493.3

1,750.9

17.3

17.6

-0.3

7.1

10.5

Global Business

497.8

598.5

20.2

22.0

-1.8

5.9

16.1

Net sales

6,862.7

16.6

18.5

-1.9

3.4

15.1

7,998.5

Products for the construction industry

5,653.5

6,611.1

16.9

18.8

-1.9

2.1

16.7

Products for industrial manufacturing

1,209.2

1,387.4

14.7

16.9

-2.2

9.3

7.6

  1. Growth in local currencies including acquisitions.
  2. Sales contribution by acquired companies without considering the growth after business combination. Includes lost sales of discontinued operations. Sales growth of the acquired business since initial consolidation is included in organic growth.
  3. Growth adjusted for acquisition, discontinued operations, and currency effect. Sales growth of the acquired business since initial consolidation is included in organic growth.

SIKA SHAREHOLDER LETTER NINE MONTHS 2022

Regions4

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Net sales 2022

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Media conference / analyst presentation

on full-year results 2022

Friday, February 17, 2023

55th Annual General Meeting

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Net sales first quarter 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Half-year report 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023

Results first nine months 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023

SIKA AG CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.3 billion in 2021.

SIKA AG

Contact

Zugerstrasse 50

Phone

+41 58 436 68 00

5

SIKA6340HALBJAHRESBERICHTBaar

2014 Fax

+41 58 436 68 50

﻿

www.sika.com

Switzerland

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 03:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIKA AG
12:31aChemical maker Sika's sales jump on expansion, construction activity
RE
10/20Sika's Nine-Month Net Profit Rises Amid Stronger Sales
DJ
10/20Swiss Chemicals Group Sika's FY22 Nine-month Income Soars 16% Amid Sales Growth
MT
10/20Swiss specialty chemicals firm Sika's nine-month sales jump
RE
10/20Sika : Shareholder Letter Nine Months 2022
PU
10/17Kepler Cheuvreux Lowers Price Target on Sika, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
10/14On Field Investment Research Lowers Price Target on Sika, Maintains Outperform Recommen..
MT
10/12Sika's UK Business to Roll Out Payroll System From Zalaris
MT
10/07Credit Suisse Lowers Price Target on Sika, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
10/04Sika Shares Rise After 2022 Sales Guidance Upgrade
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIKA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 621 M 10 611 M 10 611 M
Net income 2022 1 220 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
Net Debt 2022 1 983 M 1 981 M 1 981 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 34 184 M 34 154 M 34 154 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 27 415
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 222,40 CHF
Average target price 287,07 CHF
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Monika Ribar Baumann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG-42.16%33 677
ECOLAB INC.-39.47%41 531
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION9.25%30 045
GIVAUDAN SA-39.07%26 844
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-13.61%16 841
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-36.43%15 124