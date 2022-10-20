Sika : Shareholder Letter Nine Months 2022

Sika continued to perform well in a volatile economic environment and achieved another record result in the first nine months of fiscal year 2022. Sales increased noticeably to CHF 7,998.5 million (+16.6%), corresponding to growth of 18.5% in local currencies. The currency effect amounted to -1.9%. The acquisition effect was 3.4%, corresponding to organic growth of 15.1% in the reporting period.

Thomas Hasler, Chief Executive Officer: "In the first nine months of the current fiscal year we achieved impressive results under continued demanding conditions. With our broad-based business model and global geographic presence, we have proven to be crisis-resistant and continued to grow strongly. It is our goal to reach sales of CHF 10 billion for the first time in 2022 and to increase our operating profit by an over-proportional amount."

HIGHER RAW MATERIAL COSTS, EBIT INCREASE OF 16.8%

Sharp rises in raw material costs led to a lower material margin of 49.3% in the first nine months (previous year: 52.6%). Thanks to the systematic use of price increases and by exploiting synergies and efficiency gains along the entire value chain, further economies of scale were achieved. The operating profit margin was maintained at a high level, at 15.4% (previous year: 15.4%). Operating profit (EBIT) thus amounts to CHF 1,231.5 million (previous year: CHF 1,054.0 million), corresponding to a year-on-year increase of 16.8%. EBIT includes a profit of CHF 168 million resulting from the divestment of the Eu- ropean industrial coatings business. It also contains expenses of CHF 39 million incurred in connection with the planned acquisition of MBCC. Net profit increased to CHF 885.9 million (previous year: CHF 765.1 million).

DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS

The global construction sector is characterized by the climate change megatrend as well as by increasing automation, digitalization, and easy-to-apply products, which are increasingly changing the construction industry. There is growing demand for solutions that increase climate efficiency, reduce CO2 emissions, and use resources sparingly. With its broad product portfolio, Sika is ideally positioned to offer its customers technologies that allow them to reduce their CO2 footprint, while at the same time enhancing longevity and minimizing the use of resources in construction. In addition, Sika is benefiting from broad-based, global, state-driven economic support programs.

The EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) reported a sales increase in local currencies of 10.5% for the first nine months (previous year: 17.6%). Sika's distribution business, which includes sales via