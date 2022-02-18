Sika : Sustainability Report - Annual Report 2021

STRATEGIC FOUNDATION

The world is changing. Economic challenges resulting from the pandemic persist, societies are growing dependent on digital systems, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are rising. The performance of a company is no longer solely measured based on financial metrics, but ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) metrics are becoming equally important. This is a major opportunity for Sika, as it has the ability to drive the change towards a more sustainable society.

Sustainability is at the center of everything Sika does. As a technology leader with a global presence, Sika focuses on creating value for all stakeholders across the entire value chain - always considering economic, environmental, and social aspects in all its activities.

Sika can make the largest positive impact by developing and offering innovative technologies which allow the construction and transportation industry to be more sustainable - helping customers to construct healthier and safer buildings and vehicles with a lower carbon footprint. With its products and solutions and clearly defined strategic targets, Sika actively contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The outstanding engagement of its employees and their strong identification with the company are a key contributor to Sika's success. Its strong corporate culture promotes an inclusive work environment where everyone is treated fairly and has access to equal opportunities. Since the foundation of the company more than 100 years ago, social responsibility has been an integral part of the culture, with a long-standing commitment to community engagement in all the countries where Sika is active.

The progress made on strategic targets is closely monitored and measured. To make sure immediate action is taken and to increase engagement in the organization, there is a clear structure of accountability in place, whereby economic and ESG performance are transparently integrated into incentive programs for senior management.

The Sika Sustainability Report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's sustainability performance in 2021 across its six target areas. Simultaneously, it highlights the performance of the identified material topics, reflecting the sustainability impacts of Sika's operations, products and solutions, on employ- ees, suppliers, customers, communities, and on the planet.

SIKA SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY 2019-2023

The strong performance of Sika is founded on the company's entrepreneurial philosophy and the Sika Spirit, which is a synonym for the set of five values and principles that make up the DNA and culture of the com- pany: Customer First, Courage for Innovation, Sustainability & Integrity, Empowerment & Respect, and Manage for Results.

The Sika Growth and Sustainability Strategies were aligned in 2019 and are closely linked to each other: