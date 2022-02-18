Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/17 11:31:03 am
302.8 CHF   -0.03%
12:17aConstruction chemicals maker Sika posts highest-ever annual profit
RE
12:01aSIKA : We Add Value For Everyone - Our Year 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Business Year - Annual Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sika : Sustainability Report - Annual Report 2021

02/18/2022 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SIKA

BUSINESS YEAR

2021

WWW.SIKA.COM/ANNUALREPORT

SIKA ANNUAL

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

SIKA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

﻿ 52

TABLE OF CONTENTS

STRATEGIC FOUNDATION

54

Sika Sustainability Strategy 2019-2023

54

Identification of Strategic Targets

59

Sika and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)

61

Stakeholder Engagement

63

Materiality Assessment and Report Content

64

OUR PEOPLE

68

Corporate Culture and Business Integrity

68

Employee Management

75

Diversity

80

Employee Education and Training

83

Health and Safety

86

Human Rights and Labor Standards

94

SUPPLIERS

96

The Supply Chain

96

Supplier Social and Environmental Compliance

97

CUSTOMERS

102

Customer Relationship and Satisfaction

102

COMMUNITIES

104

Local Community Engagement

104

PLANET

107

Environmental Sustainability

107

Water Management

108

Waste Management

113

Circular Economy

115

Materials

116

Energy Management

118

Emissions

121

Environmental Compliance

125

PRODUCTS

127

Products, Innovation and Sustainability

127

Sustainable Solutions

129

Product Quality and Reliability

139

ECONOMICS

141

Economic Performance

141

Tax Approach

143

METHODOLOGICAL NOTE

145

Reporting Standards

145

Scope of Reporting and Consolidation

145

Data Collection and Reporting Methodologies

146

KEY PARTNERSHIPS

147

SIKA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

﻿ 53

STRATEGIC FOUNDATION

The world is changing. Economic challenges resulting from the pandemic persist, societies are growing dependent on digital systems, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are rising. The performance of a company is no longer solely measured based on financial metrics, but ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) metrics are becoming equally important. This is a major opportunity for Sika, as it has the ability to drive the change towards a more sustainable society.

Sustainability is at the center of everything Sika does. As a technology leader with a global presence, Sika focuses on creating value for all stakeholders across the entire value chain - always considering economic, environmental, and social aspects in all its activities.

Sika can make the largest positive impact by developing and offering innovative technologies which allow the construction and transportation industry to be more sustainable - helping customers to construct healthier and safer buildings and vehicles with a lower carbon footprint. With its products and solutions and clearly defined strategic targets, Sika actively contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The outstanding engagement of its employees and their strong identification with the company are a key contributor to Sika's success. Its strong corporate culture promotes an inclusive work environment where everyone is treated fairly and has access to equal opportunities. Since the foundation of the company more than 100 years ago, social responsibility has been an integral part of the culture, with a long-standing commitment to community engagement in all the countries where Sika is active.

The progress made on strategic targets is closely monitored and measured. To make sure immediate action is taken and to increase engagement in the organization, there is a clear structure of accountability in place, whereby economic and ESG performance are transparently integrated into incentive programs for senior management.

The Sika Sustainability Report provides a comprehensive overview of the company's sustainability performance in 2021 across its six target areas. Simultaneously, it highlights the performance of the identified material topics, reflecting the sustainability impacts of Sika's operations, products and solutions, on employ- ees, suppliers, customers, communities, and on the planet.

SIKA SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY 2019-2023

The strong performance of Sika is founded on the company's entrepreneurial philosophy and the Sika Spirit, which is a synonym for the set of five values and principles that make up the DNA and culture of the com- pany: Customer First, Courage for Innovation, Sustainability & Integrity, Empowerment & Respect, and Manage for Results.

The Sika Growth and Sustainability Strategies were aligned in 2019 and are closely linked to each other:

  • The Sika Growth Strategy 2023 ensures long-term success and profitable growth. The company's innova- tive drive combined with sustainability is a key component. Sustainability is the overarching principle with the overall goal to reduce the CO2eq emissions (scope 1 and 2) per ton sold by 12% until 2023.
  • The Sustainability Strategy "More Value - Less Impact" 2023 integrates the results of the materiality analysis conducted in 2018 and the development of the Sika Growth Strategy. It refers to Sika's ambition to maximize the value of its solutions and contributions for all stakeholder groups, while simultaneously minimizing the risks and resource consumption associated with value generation. With the "More Value - Less Impact" Strategy, Sika pursues six strategic target areas, focusing on Climate Performance, Energy, Waste/Water, Community Engagement, Occupational Safety, and Sustainable Solutions.

SIKA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

54

Strategic Foundation

At the Sika Capital Markets Day 2021 (available at https://www.sika.com/en/investors/events/2021-capital-markets-day.html),CEO Thomas Hasler presented the Sika Sustainability Roadmap which includes the milestones below that will be performed between 2021 and the second half of 2022:

  • Scope 3 assessment: Sika initiated a company-wide initiative in 2020/2021 to assess and calculate the CO2eq emissions from its material scope 3 GHG categories in accordance with the requirements of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP). A second phase of this project started in 2021, and is currently ongoing, to consolidate the methodological approach and assess the scope 3 emissions for 2021. Based on this analysis, Sika will define its carbon reduction pathway which will contribute to reaching net zero by 2050.
  • Sustainability, Scope 3, ESG workshops: three internal workshops have been organized for the Group man- agement by internal and external experts to trigger a discussion on sustainability-related topics for the upcoming strategy review process.
  • Materiality analysis: to align the sustainability strategy with stakeholder expectations, Sika regularly pro- cesses a materiality analysis. This analysis allows the company to identify the most important ESG/sus- tainability topics, opportunities, and risks for the business from two perspectives: their importance to Sika stakeholders and their impact on Sika's business. In 2021, the company has started to work on the Sika Materiality Analysis 2022 as an important basis for the imminent strategy review. The new materiality matrix will be reviewed by the Group Management in February 2022 and approved by the Board of Direc- tors in the second half of 2022.
  • TCFD: Sika is an official supporter of the TCFD recommendations. Since 2020, the company has started assessing climate-related risks and opportunities and their impacts on Sika's strategic resilience. In 2021, Sika has further advanced its analysis which has been included in the "Risk Management and TCFD Rec- ommendations" chapter of the Strategic Report (p.23)
  • Net zero roadmap: to address the global environmental challenge, Sika is tackling climate change compre- hensively in its strategic development. Several activities were performed in the last years to foster the basis of Sika forthcoming net zero roadmap and commitment to the latest Net Zero Science-Based-­Target initiative (SBTi) criteria.
  • "Sika as Enabler": with clear commitment to sustainability, Sika is not only focusing on reducing its own CO2eq emissions, but also emissions along its value chain. Sika has a strong focus on helping customers to reduce their CO2eq footprint by providing innovative solutions and products. In many respects, Sika's tech- nologies make the company an "enabler" that strongly contributes to the climate neutrality journey of the construction and automotive industries.
  • External assurance: in 2021, Sika selected an external auditor that will perform a limited assurance of 2022 non-financial data and information.
  • Strategy 2028: in February 2022, Sika will hold the first workshops to prepare the review process of the Corporate Strategy, further integrating sustainability with business growth.

SIKA SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2021

55

Strategic Foundation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SIKA AG
12:17aConstruction chemicals maker Sika posts highest-ever annual profit
RE
12:01aSIKA : We Add Value For Everyone - Our Year 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Business Year - Annual Report 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Financial Report - Annual Report 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Sustainability Report - Annual Report 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Compensation Report - Annual Report 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Corporate Governance - Annual Report 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : GRI Content Index
PU
12:01aSIKA : SASB Content Index
PU
02/17Sika 2021 Profit Jumps; Targets Record Sales in 2022
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIKA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 221 M 10 020 M 10 020 M
Net income 2021 1 035 M 1 125 M 1 125 M
Net Debt 2021 2 361 M 2 566 M 2 566 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,5x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 46 360 M 50 381 M 50 381 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,28x
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 25 274
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 302,80 CHF
Average target price 414,32 CHF
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Daniel J. Sauter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG-20.33%50 288
ECOLAB INC.-23.96%52 387
GIVAUDAN SA-23.18%36 806
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-7.25%24 018
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-10.89%19 483
SYMRISE AG-19.69%17 426