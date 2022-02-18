Sika : We Add Value For Everyone - Our Year 2021

Dear reader

Sika has major potential for continued growth and long-term success. This is due to our world-leading position with a market share of 12%, to megatrends that are driving our key markets, and to unprecedented demand for sustainable solutions for meeting the ambitious global climate goals. We will play a crucial role when it comes to overcoming these challenges together with our clients.

Only few large companies generate 70% of their sales with products that have a positive impact on sustainability. Sika has reached this threshold, and wants to raise it to 80%. As an enabler, and with its inno­ vative products, Sika makes it possible for its customers to reduce their CO2 footprint.

Thanks to our capacity for innovation, our long-standing expertise in acquisitions and integration, and our proximity to custom- ers, we succeed in continually enlarging our markets, gaining new customer segments, opening up new sales channels, and expanding our market share.