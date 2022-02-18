Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
02/17 11:31:03 am
302.8 CHF   -0.03%
12:17aConstruction chemicals maker Sika posts highest-ever annual profit
RE
12:01aSIKA : We Add Value For Everyone - Our Year 2021
PU
12:01aSIKA : Business Year - Annual Report 2021
PU
Sika : We Add Value For Everyone - Our Year 2021

02/18/2022 | 12:01am EST
WE ADD VALUE

FOR EVERYONE

 OUR YEAR 2021

SUSTAINABILITY

Sika enables circular economy in the construction industry Page 19

SIKA AS ENABLER

CHF 13 BILLION

AFRICA

reCO2ver® will revolutionize

A continent with

IN SALES BY 2023

the construction industry

Sika and MBCC combined

tremendous potential

Page 46

Page 12

Page 26

SIKA.COM/ANNUALREPORT

HIGHLIGHTS 2021

Net sales in local currencies

+17.1%

Net profit

+27.1%

Waste per ton sold

-9.6%

CO2eq2 emissions per ton sold (scope 1 and 2)

-10.1%

Water consumption per ton sold

-9.7%

Acquisitions

7+1

New patents

99

Hours of training per employee

11.1

  1. Besides the seven acquisitions, Sika has signed a definitive agreement to acquire MBCC Group. The closing of the acquisition is targeted for the second half of 2022.
  2. CO2eq (Carbon Dioxide equivalent) is the unit of measurement which considers the climate effects and related emissions of all six Greenhouse Gases (GHG).

A brief review of fiscal 2021 and key financial figures can be found in this magazine starting on page 54.

EDITORIAL

Dear reader

Sika has major potential for continued growth and long-term success. This is due to our world-leading position with a market share of 12%, to megatrends that are driving our key markets, and to unprecedented demand for sustainable solutions for meeting the ambitious global climate goals. We will play a crucial role when it comes to overcoming these challenges together with our clients.

Only few large companies generate 70% of their sales with products that have a positive impact on sustainability. Sika has reached this threshold, and wants to raise it to 80%. As an enabler, and with its inno­ vative products, Sika makes it possible for its customers to reduce their CO2 footprint.

Thanks to our capacity for innovation, our long-standing expertise in acquisitions and integration, and our proximity to custom- ers, we succeed in continually enlarging our markets, gaining new customer segments, opening up new sales channels, and expanding our market share.

The redesigned magazine you see in front of you will give you plenty of insights into this dynamic development. It shows how Sika generates added value for all stakehold- ers. The articles it contains are at the same time excerpts from the professional lives of our 27,000 employees. Our employees are Sika's actual enablers: with their dedica- tion, they make sure we can successfully implement our strategy of sustainable growth - or, if you like, growth-oriented sustainability.

Thomas Hasler

Chief Executive Officer

CONTENT

COURAGEOUS

SIKA STRATEGY

6

Sustainable and ambitious

8

Megatrends as the basis for

corporate success

12

"We are clearly growing more

strongly than the market"

16

Acquisitions for future growth

19

Sika supports the circular economy

21

"For us, sustainability begins

with longevity"

22

On the path to "net zero"

6

SIKA STRATEGY

Sustainable and ambitious

34

DYNAMIC MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Enormous infrastructure needs

PHOTO COVER PAGE

Sika is expanding its investments in Africa and

expects double-digit growth on the continent over

the next few years.

2

OUR YEAR 2021

AGILE

DYNAMIC MARKET ENVIRONMENT

26

Africa is just being built

28

At the beginning of growth

29

Africa - market with a bright future

30

"Where others are giving up,

Sika is succeeding"

31

Tackling raw material scarcity

with innovation

32

Growing quality awareness

33

Active promotion of women -

a key management task

34

Enormous infrastructure needs

36

Mohammed VI tower - Sika solutions

in one of Africa's tallest buildings

37

Ashton Arch bridge - Sika products

help break new ground in South Africa

38

Infrastructure programs accelerate

Sika's growth

40

Infrastrucutre - the right partner counts

SIKA AS ENABLER

A new life for old concrete

INNOVATIVE

SIKA AS ENABLER

44

Pioneer of sustainable innovations

46

A new life for old concrete

49

"Our findings so far have been

extremely positive"

50

Environmentally-friendly construction

is possible

THE SIKA SPIRIT

The path to success

64

46

RELEVANT

BUSINESS YEAR 2021

54

Record results for sales and profit -

EBIT margin lifted to 15.0%

56

Facts & figures 2021

57

Regional development is on track

61

The Sika share

62

Group Management

64

The Sika Spirit -

the path to success

70

Key figures at a glance

71

Financial calendar

OUR YEAR 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
