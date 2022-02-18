Sika : We Add Value For Everyone - Our Year 2021

Sika enables circular economy in the construction industry Page 19
SIKA AS ENABLER
CHF 13 BILLION
AFRICA
reCO2ver® will revolutionize
A continent with
IN SALES BY 2023
the construction industry
Sika and MBCC combined
tremendous potential
HIGHLIGHTS 2021
Net sales in local currencies
+17.1%
Net profit
+27.1%
Waste per ton sold
-9.6%
CO2eq2 emissions per ton sold (scope 1 and 2)
-10.1%
Water consumption per ton sold
-9.7%
Acquisitions
7+1
New patents
99
Hours of training per employee
11.1
Besides the seven acquisitions, Sika has signed a definitive agreement to acquire MBCC Group. The closing of the acquisition is targeted for the second half of 2022.
CO2eq (Carbon Dioxide equivalent) is the unit of measurement which considers the climate effects and related emissions of all six Greenhouse Gases (GHG).
EDITORIAL
Dear reader
Sika has major potential for continued growth and long-term success. This is due to our world-leading position with a market share of 12%, to megatrends that are driving our key markets, and to unprecedented demand for sustainable solutions for meeting the ambitious global climate goals. We will play a crucial role when it comes to overcoming these challenges together with our clients.
Only few large companies generate 70% of their sales with products that have a positive impact on sustainability. Sika has reached this threshold, and wants to raise it to 80%. As an enabler, and with its inno vative products, Sika makes it possible for its customers to reduce their CO2 footprint.
Thanks to our capacity for innovation, our long-standing expertise in acquisitions and integration, and our proximity to custom- ers, we succeed in continually enlarging our markets, gaining new customer segments, opening up new sales channels, and expanding our market share.
The redesigned magazine you see in front of you will give you plenty of insights into this dynamic development. It shows how Sika generates added value for all stakehold- ers. The articles it contains are at the same time excerpts from the professional lives of our 27,000 employees. Our employees are Sika's actual enablers: with their dedica- tion, they make sure we can successfully implement our strategy of sustainable growth - or, if you like, growth-oriented sustainability.
Thomas Hasler
Chief Executive Officer
Sustainable and ambitious
Megatrends as the basis for
corporate success
"We are clearly growing more
strongly than the market"
Acquisitions for future growth
Sika supports the circular economy
"For us, sustainability begins
with longevity"
On the path to "net zero"
Sustainable and ambitious
DYNAMIC MARKET ENVIRONMENT
Enormous infrastructure needs
Sika is expanding its investments in Africa and
expects double-digit growth on the continent over
the next few years.
Africa is just being built
At the beginning of growth
Africa - market with a bright future
"Where others are giving up,
Sika is succeeding"
Tackling raw material scarcity
with innovation
Growing quality awareness
Active promotion of women -
a key management task
Enormous infrastructure needs
Mohammed VI tower - Sika solutions
in one of Africa's tallest buildings
Ashton Arch bridge - Sika products
help break new ground in South Africa
Infrastructure programs accelerate
Sika's growth
Infrastrucutre - the right partner counts
A new life for old concrete
Pioneer of sustainable innovations
A new life for old concrete
"Our findings so far have been
extremely positive"
Environmentally-friendly construction
is possible
The path to success
Record results for sales and profit -
EBIT margin lifted to 15.0%
Facts & figures 2021
Regional development is on track
The Sika share
62
Group Management
The Sika Spirit -
the path to success
Key figures at a glance
Financial calendar
