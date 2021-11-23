Sika : now member of DJSI Indices

The key factor in selecting constituents for a DJSI Index has been the S&P Global ESG Score, calculated under SAM's annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Overall, for the 2021 review, 5,300 companies eligible for inclusion were invited to participate, with a record 1,843 completing the rigorous CSA questionnaire.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) is one of the most important stock indices in the world in terms of governance and sustainability, and a benchmark for investors who apply ESG (environmental, social and good governance) criteria in their strategy. .