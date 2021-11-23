Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/23 04:00:31 am
360.6 CHF   -1.82%
03:49aSIKA : now member of DJSI Indices
PU
11/22Sika Boosts Mortar Production Capacity in China
MT
11/22Sika expands its production capacity in china for faster and more sustainable customer solutions
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sika : now member of DJSI Indices

11/23/2021 | 03:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
23/11/2021

Sika has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI Europe) as of November 2021, reaching a 85 percentile ranking for its total sustainability score in the chemicals industry.

The key factor in selecting constituents for a DJSI Index has been the S&P Global ESG Score, calculated under SAM's annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Overall, for the 2021 review, 5,300 companies eligible for inclusion were invited to participate, with a record 1,843 completing the rigorous CSA questionnaire.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) is one of the most important stock indices in the world in terms of governance and sustainability, and a benchmark for investors who apply ESG (environmental, social and good governance) criteria in their strategy. .

"We are very proud to have been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. This is rewarding the sustainability commitment of our company and its employees by recognizing Sika as an enabler of sustainable construction and transportation. Our objective is to contribute to a more sustainable and circular economy. Combining Innovation and Sustainability allows Sika to further drive the decarbonization of the industry." Patricia Heidtman, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 08:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIKA AG
03:49aSIKA : now member of DJSI Indices
PU
11/22Sika Boosts Mortar Production Capacity in China
MT
11/22Sika expands its production capacity in china for faster and more sustainable customer ..
DJ
11/22Sika Expands Its Production Capacity in China for Faster and More Sustainable Customer ..
CI
11/19Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Sika, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
11/15S&P Lowers Sika's Outlook to Negative on Proposed $6 Billion MBCC Purchase
MT
11/12PUMP / DUMP #10 : This week's gainers and losers
11/12Goldman Sachs Lifts Price Target on Sika, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
11/12AlphaValue/Baader Europe Lowers Price Target on Sika
MT
11/11Materials Up On ArcelorMittal Earnings, Freeport Rally -- Materials Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIKA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 167 M 9 834 M 9 834 M
Net income 2021 1 045 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
Net Debt 2021 2 377 M 2 550 M 2 550 M
P/E ratio 2021 52,9x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 52 107 M 56 019 M 55 898 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,94x
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 25 274
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 367,30 CHF
Average target price 393,79 CHF
Spread / Average Target 7,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Daniel J. Sauter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG51.90%56 019
ECOLAB INC.8.40%67 211
GIVAUDAN SA24.64%46 122
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.90.44%37 669
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.394.47%27 817
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG9.32%23 448