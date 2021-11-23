Sika : now member of DJSI Indices

23/11/2021
Sika has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI Europe) as of November 2021, reaching a 85 percentile ranking for its total sustainability score in the chemicals industry.
The key factor in selecting constituents for a DJSI Index has been the S&P Global ESG Score, calculated under SAM's annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Overall, for the 2021 review, 5,300 companies eligible for inclusion were invited to participate, with a record 1,843 completing the rigorous CSA questionnaire.
The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) is one of the most important stock indices in the world in terms of governance and sustainability, and a benchmark for investors who apply ESG (environmental, social and good governance) criteria in their strategy. .
"We are very proud to have been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. This is rewarding the sustainability commitment of our company and its employees by recognizing Sika as an enabler of sustainable construction and transportation. Our objective is to contribute to a more sustainable and circular economy. Combining Innovation and Sustainability allows Sika to further drive the decarbonization of the industry." Patricia Heidtman, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer
