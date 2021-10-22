Log in
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/22 04:14:54 am
312.15 CHF   -0.30%
04:04aSIKA : on Track to Set Records After First Nine Months - Strong Growth in Sales and EBIT
PU
10/21Sika's Nine-Month Sales Rose to a Record
DJ
10/21SIKA : Hires New Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer
MT
Sika : on Track to Set Records After First Nine Months - Strong Growth in Sales and EBIT

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
SIKA ON TRACK TO SET RECORDS AFTER FIRST NINE MONTHS - STRONG GROWTH IN SALES AND EBIT

SIKA COMPANY PRESENTATION

OCTOBER 22, 2021

1. NINE-MONTH RESULTS 2021

RECORD RESULTS IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2021

GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES OF 18.1% - EBIT-GROWTH OF 32.2%

  1. Sales and profit
    • Sales growth of 18.1% in local currencies. Record sales of CHF 6,862.7 million (+18.2% in CHF).
    • Record operating profit (EBIT) at CHF 1,054.0 million (+32.2%), EBIT-margin at 15.4%
  3. Change in Group Management
    • Patricia Heidtman as new Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer
  5. Key investments
    • Seven acquisitions realized: Kreps (Russia), DriTac (USA), BR Massa (Brazil), Hamatite (Japan), American Hydrotech (USA), Bexel (Mexico), and Landun (China)
    • Investments in two factories: expansion of additive production for shotcrete in Sweden, expansion of concrete admixture production and launch of epoxy resin production in Qatar
  7. Outlook for 2021 confirmed
    • Growth in local currencies of 13%-17%
    • Over-proportionalincrease in EBIT, EBIT margin to reach 15% for first time, despite challenging raw material price development and supply chain restrictions
    • Confirmation of 2023 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth

3

RECORD RESULTS IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2021 REALIZED ACQUISITIONS

Acquisition of Kreps, Russia

Acquisition of BR Massa, Brazil

Acquisition of DriTac, USA

Acquisition of Hamatite, Japan

(February 2021)

(March 2021)

(March 2021)

(April, Closing in Q4 2021)

Acquisition of American

Acquisition of Bexel, Mexico

Acquisition of Landun, China

Hydrotech, North America (July

(August 2021)

(August 2021)

2021)

4

RECORD RESULTS IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2021 KEY FIGURES

in CHF mn

2020

2021

%

Net sales

5,805.5

6,862.7

+18.2%

Gross results as % of net sales

54.6

52.6

EBITDA

1,071.4

1,327.5

+23.9%

EBIT

797.1

1,054.0

+32.2%

Net profit

561.5

765.1

+36.3%

5

Disclaimer

Sika AG published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 178 M 10 005 M 10 005 M
Net income 2021 1 060 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
Net Debt 2021 2 388 M 2 603 M 2 603 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,2x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 44 385 M 48 362 M 48 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 25 274
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 313,10 CHF
Average target price 357,43 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Frank Höfflin Chief Technology Officer
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG29.49%48 362
ECOLAB INC.2.75%63 597
GIVAUDAN SA15.15%43 185
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.110.89%41 626
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.447.85%30 781
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG7.85%23 446