Sika : on Track to Set Records After First Nine Months - Strong Growth in Sales and EBIT
SIKA COMPANY PRESENTATION
OCTOBER 22, 2021
1. NINE-MONTH RESULTS 2021
RECORD RESULTS IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2021
GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCIES OF 18.1% - EBIT-GROWTH OF 32.2%
Sales and profit
Sales growth of 18.1% in local currencies. Record sales of CHF 6,862.7 million (+18.2% in CHF).
Record operating profit (EBIT) at CHF 1,054.0 million (+32.2%), EBIT-margin at 15.4%
Change in Group Management
Patricia Heidtman as new Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer
Key investments
Seven acquisitions realized: Kreps (Russia), DriTac (USA), BR Massa (Brazil), Hamatite (Japan), American Hydrotech (USA), Bexel (Mexico), and Landun (China)
Investments in two factories: expansion of additive production for shotcrete in Sweden, expansion of concrete admixture production and launch of epoxy resin production in Qatar
Outlook for 2021 confirmed
Growth in local currencies of 13%-17%
Over-proportionalincrease in EBIT, EBIT margin to reach 15% for first time, despite challenging raw material price development and supply chain restrictions
Confirmation of 2023 strategic targets for sustainable, profitable growth
RECORD RESULTS IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2021 REALIZED ACQUISITIONS
Acquisition of Kreps, Russia
Acquisition of BR Massa, Brazil
Acquisition of DriTac, USA
Acquisition of Hamatite, Japan
(February 2021)
(March 2021)
(March 2021)
(April, Closing in Q4 2021)
Acquisition of American
Acquisition of Bexel, Mexico
Acquisition of Landun, China
Hydrotech, North America (July
(August 2021)
(August 2021)
2021)
RECORD RESULTS IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2021 KEY FIGURES
in CHF mn
2020
2021
%
Net sales
5,805.5
6,862.7
+18.2%
Gross results as % of net sales
54.6
52.6
EBITDA
1,071.4
1,327.5
+23.9%
EBIT
797.1
1,054.0
+32.2%
Net profit
561.5
765.1
+36.3%
|Analyst Recommendations on SIKA AG
|Sales 2021
9 178 M
10 005 M
10 005 M
|Net income 2021
1 060 M
1 156 M
1 156 M
|Net Debt 2021
2 388 M
2 603 M
2 603 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|44,2x
|Yield 2021
|0,98%
|Capitalization
44 385 M
48 362 M
48 380 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,10x
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,61x
|Nbr of Employees
|25 274
|Free-Float
|94,5%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
313,10 CHF
|Average target price
357,43 CHF
|Spread / Average Target
14,2%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|SIKA AG
|29.49%
|48 362