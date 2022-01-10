Sika posts highest ever annual sales of 9.24 billion francs

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Construction chemicals maker Sika AG
on Tuesday reported a 17.3% rise in 2021 sales, boosted
by a raft of acquisitions and the upturn in the building
industry after pandemic closures the year before.
The Swiss company, whose products are used to reinforce and
water-proof concrete, said full-year sales rose to 9.24 billion
francs ($9.98 billion) from 7.88 billion francs in 2020.
The annual sales figure was the highest in the company's
history, beating the previous high of 8.11 billion francs in
2019.
Sika, whose products have been used in the new metro line in
Ecuador, said full-year sales in local currencies rose 17.1%
beating the company's forecasts for a 13% to 17% increase.
The company is due to report earnings on Feb. 18.
Sika, which made seven acquisitions last year, is aiming to
increase its share of the construction chemicals market from
around 10% now to 12% by 2025.
The company expects the market to increase to around 80
billion francs per year by 2023 from 70 billion francs
currently, with government stimulus programmes and trends
towards more sustainable building fuelling a global
infrastructure boom.
($1 = 0.9262 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill in Zurich and Akanksha Khushi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)