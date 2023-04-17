Sika's First-Quarter Sales Fell Slightly

By Yi Wei Wong

Sika AG's sales fell slightly in the first quarter amid a weaker performance in its European markets, it said Tuesday.

The Swiss specialty-chemicals company made 2.33 billion Swiss francs ($2.59 billion) in first-quarter sales compared with CHF2.40 billion in the first three months of last year. That compares with the average expectation of CHF2.41 billion according to a poll of analysts by FactSet.

The company said the result was driven by the weaker development of the construction industry amid higher inflation, interest-rate hikes and the war in Ukraine.

Sika maintained its outlook for the year.

The company said it projects sales will grow 6.0%-8.0% in local-currency terms, and still expects an "over-proportional" increase in earnings before interest and taxes this year.

It also still expects to close its acquisition of MBCC in the first half of 2023.

