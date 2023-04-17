Advanced search
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
2023-04-17
241.10 CHF   -0.25%
Sika's First-Quarter Sales Fell Slightly

04/17/2023 | 11:34pm EDT
By Yi Wei Wong


Sika AG's sales fell slightly in the first quarter amid a weaker performance in its European markets, it said Tuesday.

The Swiss specialty-chemicals company made 2.33 billion Swiss francs ($2.59 billion) in first-quarter sales compared with CHF2.40 billion in the first three months of last year. That compares with the average expectation of CHF2.41 billion according to a poll of analysts by FactSet.

The company said the result was driven by the weaker development of the construction industry amid higher inflation, interest-rate hikes and the war in Ukraine.

Sika maintained its outlook for the year.

The company said it projects sales will grow 6.0%-8.0% in local-currency terms, and still expects an "over-proportional" increase in earnings before interest and taxes this year.

It also still expects to close its acquisition of MBCC in the first half of 2023.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 2333ET

Financials
Sales 2023 12 022 M 13 374 M 13 374 M
Net income 2023 1 285 M 1 429 M 1 429 M
Net Debt 2023 5 127 M 5 704 M 5 704 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,7x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 37 082 M 41 254 M 41 254 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
EV / Sales 2024 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 27 708
Free-Float 94,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Monika Ribar Baumann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG8.75%41 536
ECOLAB INC.12.63%46 791
GIVAUDAN SA9.00%31 836
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-5.05%23 929
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG22.20%19 992
SYMRISE AG3.25%16 108
