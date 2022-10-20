Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-10-20 am EDT
222.40 CHF   +1.14%
12:31aChemical maker Sika's sales jump on expansion, construction activity
RE
10/20Sika's Nine-Month Net Profit Rises Amid Stronger Sales
DJ
10/20Swiss Chemicals Group Sika's FY22 Nine-month Income Soars 16% Amid Sales Growth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sika's Nine-Month Net Profit Rises Amid Stronger Sales

10/20/2022 | 11:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yi Wei Wong


Sika AG said Friday that net profit rose in the first nine months of the year, led by stronger sales.

The Swiss specialty-chemicals company posted net profit of 885.9 million Swiss francs ($883.1 million), up 16% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Net sales was CHF8.00 billion, compared with CHF6.86 billion last year, leading Sika to increase its full-year sales guidance.

For the fiscal year, the company says it now expects sales in local currencies to increase by over 15%. It had previously guided for an over-10% increase in sales.

Sika continues to expect an "over-proportional" increase in earnings before interest and taxes in 2022, the company said.

"It is our goal to reach sales of CHF10 billion for the first time in 2022 and to increase our operating profit by an over-proportional amount," says Sika Chief Executive Officer Thomas Hasler in a release.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 2340ET

All news about SIKA AG
12:31aChemical maker Sika's sales jump on expansion, construction activity
RE
10/20Sika's Nine-Month Net Profit Rises Amid Stronger Sales
DJ
10/20Swiss Chemicals Group Sika's FY22 Nine-month Income Soars 16% Amid Sales Growth
MT
10/20Swiss specialty chemicals firm Sika's nine-month sales jump
RE
10/20Sika : Shareholder Letter Nine Months 2022
PU
10/17Kepler Cheuvreux Lowers Price Target on Sika, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
10/14On Field Investment Research Lowers Price Target on Sika, Maintains Outperform Recommen..
MT
10/12Sika's UK Business to Roll Out Payroll System From Zalaris
MT
10/07Credit Suisse Lowers Price Target on Sika, Maintains Outperform Recommendation
MT
10/04Sika Shares Rise After 2022 Sales Guidance Upgrade
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIKA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 621 M 10 611 M 10 611 M
Net income 2022 1 220 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
Net Debt 2022 1 983 M 1 981 M 1 981 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 34 184 M 34 154 M 34 154 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 27 415
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 222,40 CHF
Average target price 287,07 CHF
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Monika Ribar Baumann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG-42.16%33 677
ECOLAB INC.-39.47%41 531
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION9.25%30 045
GIVAUDAN SA-39.07%26 844
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-13.61%16 841
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-36.43%15 124