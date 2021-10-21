Log in
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/21 11:31:51 am
313.1 CHF   -0.22%
10/21Sika's Nine-Month Sales Rose to a Record
DJ
10/21SIKA : Hires New Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer
MT
10/21SIKA : Nine-Month Profit Soars 36% Amid Record-High Sales
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sika's Nine-Month Sales Rose to a Record

10/21/2021 | 11:45pm EDT
By Yifan Wang

Sika AG on Friday posted record sales for the first nine months of the year, thanks to market-share gains in all its geographic markets.

The Swiss specialty-chemicals company's net profit was 765.1 million Swiss francs ($833.1 million), up 36% from a year earlier.

Net sales rose 18% to an all-time high of CHF6.86 billion, driven by double-digit sales growth in its markets around the world.

Sika said raw-materials costs were sharply higher during the period, but profitability pressure was mitigated by its efficiency enhancing measures and economies of scale.

The company backed its earnings guidance for 2021, expecting sales growth of 13%-17%. It also confirmed its outlook that the margin of earnings before interest and taxes would reach 15% for the first time this year.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-21 2344ET

Financials
Sales 2021 9 178 M 9 998 M 9 998 M
Net income 2021 1 060 M 1 155 M 1 155 M
Net Debt 2021 2 388 M 2 601 M 2 601 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,2x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 44 385 M 48 362 M 48 350 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,10x
EV / Sales 2022 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 25 274
Free-Float 94,5%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Frank Höfflin Chief Technology Officer
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG29.78%48 359
ECOLAB INC.2.75%63 122
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.110.89%43 012
GIVAUDAN SA15.15%42 846
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.447.85%30 550
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG7.85%23 405