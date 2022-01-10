Sika's Sales Rose 17% to Record High in 2021

By Yifan Wang



Sika AG said Tuesday that 2021 sales rose 17% to a record high, driven by market share gains across the world and particularly fast growth from its Americas markets after several major acquisitions.

The Swiss specialty-chemicals maker's full-year revenue rose to 9.24 billion Swiss francs ($9.97 billion), beating consensus expectations of CHF9.16 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

The company backed its earnings guidance for 2021, expecting its earnings before interest and taxes margin to reach 15% for the first time.

It also confirmed strategic goals for 2023.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 2331ET