Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Sika AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIKA   CH0418792922

SIKA AG

(SIKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sika to buy former BASF chemicals company from Lone Star in $6 billion deal

11/11/2021 | 01:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss chemical group Sika is seen in Berikon

ZURICH (Reuters) - Sika has agreed to buy construction chemicals maker MBCC from Lone Star in a 5.5 billion Swiss franc ($6.03 billion)deal, the Swiss company said on Thursday, as it steps up its consolidator strategy in the fragmented $70 billion sector.

Sika said it was buying MBCC Group, the former BASF Construction Chemicals, from an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, the private equity firm.

The deal represents a multiple of 11.5 times MBCC's expected 2022 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, Sika said. It expects to achieve synergies of 160-180 million francs, bringing the multiple down to 8.5.

It would finance the deal, which it expected to be "strongly accretive" to earnings per share from the first full year post closing, with a bridge loan.

Sika said it remains committed to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating and intends to put in place a long-term funding structure comprising a combination of cash on hand, bank loans, and capital markets instruments.

MBCC, based in Mannheim, Germany, expects 2021 sales of 2.9 billion Swiss francs from selling construction systems and chemical admixtures.

"Together we will reinforce our complementary range of products and services across the entire construction life cycle," Sika Chief Executive Thomas Hasler said in a statement.

The move for MBCC represents a step change for Sika, which has bought seven small companies in China, Mexico, the United States, Japan, Brazil and Russia this year.

Sika, whose products are used to waterproof and strengthen cement, is stepping up acquisitions to increase its share of the construction chemicals market from around 10% now to 12% by 2025.

Sika expects the market to increase to around 80 billion francs per year by 2025 from 70 billion francs at present, with government stimulus programmes and trends towards more sustainable building fuelling a global infrastructure boom.

Its previous largest deal was the 2.5 billion Swiss franc acquisition of French mortar maker Parex in January 2019.

Sika had said it would return to a more active acquisitions policy in 2021 after coronavirus restrictions limited its ability to analyse takeover targets in 2020.

($1 = 0.9127 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

By John Revill


© Reuters 2021
All news about SIKA AG
01:39aSika to buy former BASF chemicals company from Lone Star in $6 billion deal
RE
01:18aSika Strikes $6 Billion Deal to Purchase Construction Chemicals Firm MBCC
MT
11/04Parex Announces 2022 Budget Guidance and Provides Update to its Return of Capital Strat..
AQ
11/04Parex Announces Q3 2021 Results, Significant Free Cash Flow and Special Cash Dividend o..
AQ
11/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alphabet, Apple, DuPont de Nemours, Credit Suisse, Sika...
11/02Sika Sets Up New Subsidiary In Ghana
MT
11/02PRESS RELEASE : Sika opens new national subsidiary in ghana
DJ
11/02Sika opens new national subsidiary in ghana
DJ
11/02Sika Opens New National Subsidiary in Ghana
CI
10/27Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Sika, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIKA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 9 162 M 9 974 M 9 974 M
Net income 2021 1 049 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
Net Debt 2021 2 365 M 2 575 M 2 575 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,2x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 45 751 M 49 975 M 49 807 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,25x
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 25 274
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 322,50 CHF
Average target price 356,06 CHF
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Daniel J. Sauter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG33.37%49 975
ECOLAB INC.6.74%66 183
GIVAUDAN SA17.94%44 422
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.86.49%37 672
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.361.30%25 881
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG7.15%23 394