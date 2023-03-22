Advanced search
2023-03-22
254.90 CHF   -1.05%
Sika to sell admixture assets to Cinven

03/22/2023 | 01:45pm EDT
March 22 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals company Sika AG will sell parts of MBCC Group's chemical admixtures assets to private equity group Cinven, it said on Wednesday, after Britain's competition watchdog raised concerns over its sale of the business to INEOS.

Sika in January agreed to sell the business to UK-based INEOS to clear the way for its 5.5 billion Swiss franc ($5.95 billion) acquisition of the former BASF Construction Chemicals business (MBCC).

Sika said that the British Competition and Markets Authority has approved Cinven as a suitable buyer for the assets. ($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 0.84% 46.56 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
MISR BENI SUEF CEMENT CO. S.A.E 0.00% 32.19 End-of-day quote.-12.76%
SIKA AG -1.05% 254.9 Delayed Quote.16.19%
Financials
Sales 2023 11 973 M 12 996 M 12 996 M
Net income 2023 1 290 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
Net Debt 2023 4 999 M 5 427 M 5 427 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,8x
Yield 2023 1,35%
Capitalization 39 586 M 42 970 M 42 970 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
EV / Sales 2024 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 27 708
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SIKA AG
Duration : Period :
Sika AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIKA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 257,60 CHF
Average target price 293,95 CHF
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Hasler Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Widmer Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Raffaella Marzi Head-Human Resources & Compliance
Monika Ribar Baumann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKA AG16.19%42 970
ECOLAB INC.8.40%44 918
GIVAUDAN SA1.91%28 915
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION2.80%26 150
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG15.89%18 419
SYMRISE AG-5.76%14 414
