Sika to sell admixture assets to Cinven

March 22 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals company Sika AG
will sell parts of MBCC Group's chemical admixtures
assets to private equity group Cinven, it said on Wednesday,
after Britain's competition watchdog raised concerns over its
sale of the business to INEOS.
Sika in January agreed to sell the business to UK-based
INEOS to clear the way for its 5.5 billion Swiss franc ($5.95
billion) acquisition of the former BASF Construction Chemicals
business (MBCC).
Sika said that the British Competition and Markets Authority
has approved Cinven as a suitable buyer for the assets.
($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs)
