Sika Interplant Systems Limited is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and rendering of services in engineering products, engineering projects/systems, and services. The Company is involved in four main areas, such as engineering; manufacturing; assembly and testing; projects and systems integration; and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). Its business is catered to serving the aerospace, defense and space (AD&S) and automotive sectors. It offers its customers a combination of one or more of design, development, manufacturing, assembly, testing, certification, supply and integration of systems, and implementation of the projects. In addition, the Company has set up facilities to provide MRO for its own products and, with the backing of its customers, with foreign partners to provide MRO services for their AD&S products in India. The Company offers search and rescue (SAR), interconnection systems and handling systems, among others.