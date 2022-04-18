Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Sikarin Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SKR   TH0105A10Z07

SIKARIN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(SKR)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-11
14.60 THB   +0.69%
01:54aSIKARIN PUBLIC : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
03/22SIKARIN PUBLIC : Disclosure of Invitation Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholder for the year 2022 on the Company's website and proposing question in advance
PU
02/23SIKARIN PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting No, 2/2022, Dividend payment, and Schedule for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022
PU
Sikarin Public : Shareholders meeting's resolution

04/18/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 12:38:09
Headline
Shareholders meeting's resolution
Symbol
SKR
Source
SKR
Full Detailed News 
                Shareholders meeting's resolution

Subject                                  : Shareholders meeting's resolution
Shareholder's meeting date               : 18-Apr-2022
Meeting's resolution                     : Accordingly approved with board's 
resolution
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Sikarin pcl published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 368 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2021 1 395 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net Debt 2021 388 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 30 044 M 893 M 893 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 509
Free-Float 34,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atirat Charoonsri Managing Director & Director
Senee Krajangsri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Seni Jittakasem Chairman
Thongchai Chatyingmongkol Deputy Chief Medical Officer
Suriyan Kojonroj COO, Secretary, Director & Assistant MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIKARIN PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.31%893
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.28%29 315
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.70%20 576
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-12.81%13 301
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED11.96%12 166
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-9.65%10 888